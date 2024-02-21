Tennis Tracker: Swiatek and Gauff advance in Dubai, Murray loses epic in Doha

Some of tennis' biggest stars including Iga Swiatek (22), Elena Rybakina (24), Coco Gauff (19), Andy Murray (36) and Andrey Rublev (25) are looking to make their mark in the Middle East today as tournaments in Dubai and Qatar march on.

23:10 CET - Francisco Cerundolo (25) became the first man to book his place in the final eight in Rio de Janeiro with a comprehensive 6-2, 6-1 thrashing of Albert Ramos-Vinolas (36).

There is plenty more to come from Brazil overnight and as well from Los Cabos, Mexico, where the likes of Casper Ruud (25), Stefanos Tsitsipas (25) and Alexander Zverev (26) are all in action. Tune in to the Tennis Tracker tomorrow for a full roundup of all that and more!

21:56 CET - The last match of the day in Doha has ended with veteran Gael Monfils (37) coming back to beat Zhang Zhizhen (27) 4-6, 7-5, 7-6(2) to complete the quarter-final lineup.

The tennis isn't done, however, with play just starting in Rio for the day and action from Los Cabos overnight, too.

19:24 CET - In the final match in Dubai for the day, sixth seed Zheng Qinwen (21) has set up a quarter-final with Iga Swiatek (22) after beating Anastasia Potatova (22) 6-3, 6-2.

19:11 CET - Top seed Andrey Rublev (25) has progressed in Doha, beating French veteran Richard Gasquet (37) 6-3, 6-4.

19:05 CET - Speaking of the Miami Open, tournament director and former player James Blake (44) has been fined for breaching betting sponsorship rules. Read all about that here.

18:47 CET - World number one Novak Djokovic (36) will return to the Miami Open this year after a five-year hiatus. Read more about the entry list here.

18:00 CET - An absolute epic in Doha has gone the way of Jakub Mensik (18), who has beaten Andy Murray (36) 7-6, 6-7, 7-6 in a brutal battle that lasted for three hours and 26 minutes.

17:40 CET - Iga Swiatek (22) has continued her recent fine form, reaching the quarter-finals in Dubai after cruising past Elina Svitolina (29) 6-1, 6-4.

15:38 CET - Coco Gauff (19) is through in Dubai, with the third seed coming from behind to claim a 2-6, 6-4, 6-3 victory over Karolina Pliskova (31).

Pliskova was more than a match for her opponent throughout but paid the price for not taking the majority of her chances to break serve.

The match stats Flashscore

14:25 CET - In the first two matches of the day in Doha, Karen Khachanov (27) defeated Fabian Marozsan (24) 6-4, 7-5, while Emil Ruusuvuori (24) eased past Christopher O'Connell (29) 6-3, 6-3.

13:34 CET - World number four Elena Rybakina (24) has survived a tough test to move into the last eight in Dubai, beating Magdalena Frech (26) 7-6, 3-6, 6-4.

12:23 CET - Another seed bites the dust! Jelena Ostapenko (26) is out of the Dubai Championships with Anna Kalinskaya (25) beating her 6-4, 7-5.

11:35 CET - He may not have had the best start to the year, but world number one Novak Djokovic (36) is very much eyeing more Grand Slam success in 2024.

Read more about his ambitions here.

11:01 CET - The day's action has started with an upset, with eighth seed Maria Sakkari (28) being beaten 6-4, 6-2 by Jasmine Paolini (28) in Dubai.

Seventh seed Marketa Vondrousova (24) is through though thanks to an impressive 6-2, 6-2 victory over 12th seed Liudmila Samsonova (25).

09:36 CET - Right then, let's turn our attention to today, and what a day it promises to be.

The two standout matches will both take place in Dubai, where Coco Gauff (19) will face Karolina Pliskova (31) at around 13:00 CET and Iga Swiatek (22) will take on Elina Svitolina (29) at around 16:00 CET.

On the men's side, meanwhile, Andy Murray (36) and Andrey Rublev (26) will be among those in action in Doha this afternoon.

09:03 CET - Click here if you want to catch up on everything else that happened yesterday and in the early hours of today across the Middle East and Latin America.

08:58 CET - The big news to bring you from the overnight action is that world number two Carlos Alcaraz (20) pulled out of the Rio Open, being forced to retire after twisting his ankle at the start of his match against Thiago Monteiro (29).

Read more here

08:28 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashcore's coverage of today's tennis!