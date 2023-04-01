'No words right now' - 49ers stunned after another Super Bowl loss to Chiefs

Purdy and his team fell short
Purdy and his team fell short
Reuters
The San Francisco 49ers were left speechless after once again failing to protect a 10-point lead against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl, falling 25-22 in a crushing overtime loss on Sunday.

The 49ers led 10-0 late in the first half but saw that lead evaporate in the same painful fashion as their heartbreaking loss to Kansas City four years ago, when the Chiefs staged a fourth-quarter comeback to snatch the title.

"A lot of guys are quiet right now," 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy told reporters.

"Not a lot has been said... The way things have been the last couple of years, everyone wanted it so bad. We're still trying to sort of gather our thoughts.

"But everyone in that locker room loves each other, I'll tell you that."

The loss will sting, especially for head coach Kyle Shanahan, who was the offensive coordinator for the Atlanta Falcons when they lost in the Super Bowl to the New England Patriots in 2017 after leading 28-3.

He was also the 49ers head coach in the Super Bowl loss four years ago, making him 0-3 in the title game.

"There are no right words right now," he said.

"It hurts, everybody understands that. We knew it would hurt if it came to this but I'm proud of my guys. They put themselves out there, they played their tails off, and it's something we've got to live with, but I know it's something we can handle.

"We're all pretty disappointed right now but if I'm going to lose with anyone, I want to lose with those guys."

The son of Super Bowl-winning head coach Mike Shanahan, Kyle was looking to be part of the only father-son duo to win Super Bowls as coaches.

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce said the 49ers had earned his respect with the way they fought.

"They showed a lot more than even I had imagined," said Kelce.

"That team was every bit as deserving as we were and I've got a lot of respect for them, their coaches and how they go about their business.

"That game went all the way down to the wire for a reason."

