The Pittsburgh Steelers had a tumultuous week, but on Friday, they took down a sloppy Denver Broncos team to move to 7-4 on the season.

After what was a very rough week, the Pittsburgh Steelers clearly had a point to prove on Friday, and with the AFC standings being so congested, this was an opportunity for them to kill two birds with one stone.

The team came out hot as well, as the Steelers raced out to a 24-5 half-time lead with 14 points in the first quarter and 10 in the second, with a T.J. Watt fumble recovery in the Broncos endzone the play that started it all.

From there, it was the offense's turn to make a statement following Aaron Rodgers sudden and quick departure from the organization, and they took that opportunity with both hands.

To cap off a quick four-play, 85-yard drive, it was his replacement Mason Rudolph that found star reciever DK Metcalf in the endzone, with Pittsburgh cruising their way to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter of the game through both offense and defense.

Things didn't get any less crazy in the second quarter, as the Broncos scored traditionally off the field goal to Will Lutz, but it was actually another defensive play to find points in this game that started the Broncos scoring in this game.

Instead, it was linebacker Alex Singleton to get the team on the board, as he raced into the backfield to shut down an attempted run play from the Steelers, locking up the play and giving the Broncos the two-point play with a safety.

With the score now 17-5 following a Chris Boswell field goal, the Broncos had the opportunity to cut the game to one-score late in the second, but then, Bo Nix was picked off by veteran Jalen Ramsey, as he took it back the entire way for the TD, giving the Steelers a 24-5 lead heading into the break.

The second half came with just one field goal for the Steelers as this game quietened down significantly as the Broncos failed to get any momentum going while Pittsburgh were happy to ride out a much needed victory following the chaotic week off the field.

With the win, Pittsburgh move to 7-4 on the season and 5-0 on their own turf, and depending on other results this weekend, they could be in with a share of first place in the AFC North, giving them a fantastic shot at the playoffs once again this season.