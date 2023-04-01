Travis Kelce plays things down after shoving coach in heated moment during Super Bowl

Newly minted Super Bowl champion Travis Kelce (34) and his coach Andy Reid both sought to make light of an incident early in Kansas City's 25-22 victory over San Francisco in which the burly tight end shouted at the 65-year-old and grabbed him by the arm, forcing him to stumble on the Allegiant Stadium field.

Kelce had appeared frustrated as his team lost possession with a fumble while he had not been on the field of play, leading to the incident which was criticised online.

"I'm going to keep that between us, I was just telling him how much I love him," Kelce said with a grin when asked about the clash.

Reid was equally diplomatic.

"He just wants to be on the field and play," the coach said of Kelce, pop superstar Taylor Swift's boyfriend.

"There's no one I get better than him. He just loves to play and he makes me feel young. My balance is terrible."

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes' answer was less enigmatic.

"That moment right there, that speaks to what kind of team we are, we all love it," the Super Bowl MVP said.

"Everybody loves the game, everybody wants to compete. Coach Reid wants to compete as well, you watch out or you might get a little bit too. That's the mentality we've always had and that's how we can win this kind of game."