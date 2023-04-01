'Viva Las Vegas!': Travis Kelce eyes three-peat after Chiefs thriller

Kelce celebrates their Super Bowl triumph
Kelce celebrates their Super Bowl triumph
Profimedia
Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce (34) vowed to target a hat trick of Super Bowl crowns on Sunday after his team's epic overtime win over the San Francisco 49ers.

The larger-than-life tight end - who embraced girlfriend Taylor Swift on the field after the Chiefs 25-22 overtime win - had craved back-to-back Super Bowls to cement the team's dynasty status.

And Kelce, who lost his cool with head coach Andy Reid during a first-half meltdown on the sidelines, said the Chiefs were already targeting a third title.

"Viva Las Vegas!" Kelce roared after the win. "The goal has always been to get three. But we couldn't get here without getting the two and having that target on our back all year.

"We get a chance to do it three times in a row."

But first, though, the fun-loving Kelce planned to paint 'Sin City' Kansas City red.

"How do you get excited for that? You go party in Las Vegas and then get back to work," Kelce said during an on-field interview.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who led the team back from a double-digit deficit to win the Super Bowl for the third time in his career, said the roller coaster win was a fitting end to Kansas City's season.

"With the adversity we dealt with this year and to come through, the guys never faltered," said Mahomes, who like Kelce is targeting more hardware.

Asked if the Chiefs were now a dynasty, he replied: "Yeah, it's the start of one. We're not done. I know we're going to celebrate tonight, celebrate at the parade Wednesday at Kansas City. But we're not done. We've got a young team. We're going to keep this thing going."

Kansas City head coach Reid, meanwhile, saluted his team's concentration down the stretch.

"The guys were great," Reid said. "Defense played out of their mind. The offense just kept persevering and pushing and pushing and did a great job. I'm so proud of the whole group."

Kansas City receiver Mecole Hardman, who only rejoined the franchise in October after a stint with the New York Jets, was left pinching himself after scoring the overtime touchdown that sealed the team's win.

"It feels great. I blacked out when I caught the ball, though. But it feels awesome," Hardman said.

American SportsAmerican footballKelce TravisMahomes PatrickHardman MercoleKansas City ChiefsSan Francisco 49ersNFL
