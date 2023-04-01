Ohtani says Dodgers passion for winning led to signing, salary deferral

Ohtani says Dodgers passion for winning led to signing, salary deferral
Los Angeles Dodgers player Shohei Ohtani is introduced at a press conference at Dodger Stadium
Los Angeles Dodgers player Shohei Ohtani is introduced at a press conference at Dodger Stadium
Reuters
Shohei Ohtani said the Dodgers' thirst for World Series glory was ultimately what led the Japanese superstar to sign a record contract with the team and take a stunning salary deferral.

In front of a packed press conference at Dodger Stadium, Ohtani said he wanted to build his legacy in the game after signing a 10-year, $700 million contract that includes deferring 97% of that money for a decade.

The dual-threat, two-time American League MVP said he did not settle on which team to suit up for until the night before he made his announcement in an Instagram post on Saturday.

"There are a lot of reasons I chose this team," Ohtani, 29, said through his interpreter Ippei Mizuhara while donning a crisp, white Dodgers jersey.

"One thing that really stands out in my head is when I had the meeting with the Dodgers ownership group," he said.

"They said that when they looked back at the last 10 years, even though they've made the playoffs every single year, they have only won one World Series ring, and they consider that a failure.

"When I heard that, I knew they were all about winning, and that's exactly how I feel."

Ohtani never competed in a playoff games in his six seasons with the Los Angeles Angels and now joins a Dodgers club which followed their 2020 World Series triumph with three straight 100-win seasons.

He said he wanted to take full advantage of the deferral structure afforded in MLB contracts to help his team add even more talent to a roster that features perennial All Stars Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman.

"I was doing some calculations," he said.

"I figured if I defer as much money as I can, that's going to help the (competitive balance tax) and that's going to help the Dodgers be able to sign better players and make a better team.

"I felt like that was worth it and I was willing to go that direction."

Because Ohtani will receive only $2 million a year for the first decade of his contract, the Dodgers incur only a $46 million charge against the levy instead of $70 million.

The deferral means Ohtani will be cashing massive checks until 2043.

Ohtani can afford to make the sacrifice. He collected $40 million from sponsors including New Balance this past season, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Off-season surgery will keep Ohtani off the mound next year, but he said he will be ready to hit on Opening Day.

With huge contracts come sky-high expectations from a Dodgers fan base and organization eager for another World Series trophy after the last three seasons ended in a post-season flop.

Ohtani said he was up for the test.

"Going forward with the Dodgers, I feel the same as I did six years ago.

"I always love challenges and I feel like I'll be facing a lot of new challenges as a Dodger.

"I'm ready for it."

Manchester City aiming for full house of trophies at Club World Cup

