Dodgers big-money recruit Yoshinobu Yamamoto rocked by Padres in Seoul

Yoshinobu Yamamoto has struggled to settle at the Dodgers

Dodgers right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto (25) lasted one inning and was yanked after the San Diego Padres batted around to take a 5-1 lead on Thursday in an extension of the high-priced pitcher's spring training struggles.

Yamamoto signed a $325 million contract with the Dodgers after fielding offers from the Philadelphia Phillies and both New York teams. Early returns on the 12-year deal are unsettling.

"It was similar to the last couple in that he just didn't have the command," Roberts said of Yamamoto's performance looking like an extension of spring training.

"It's not about the stuff. When you're a command guy, which he's been his entire career, his life, and you just misfire, get behind in counts, hit batters. That's just not who he is."

Yamamoto gave up a leadoff single in the 15-11 loss to Xander Bogaerts, hit Fernando Tatis Jr. with a pitch and Jake Cronenworth roped a triple to right field before Manny Machado walked to bring pitching coach Mark Prior to the mound.

Roberts said he would like to think "nerves" were not a factor. Yamamoto exited after 43 pitches, one inning, four hits, five earned runs, one walk and two strikeouts.

"I know he's not running from it," Roberts said.

The Dodgers allowed five runs in the first inning only one time in 2023.

After putting up an 8.38 ERA in just 9.2 innings pitched in spring training, Yamamoto said before the Seoul Series he was "not really concerned about the numbers."

He'll have extra rest before his second MLB start when he tries to lower his 45.00 ERA.

A two-time Pacific League MVP, Yamamoto's contract length and overall guarantee are records for a starting pitcher.