Football Tracker: Athletic back level against Granada as Cagliari lead against Juve

The FA Cup takes centre stage this weekend with both Manchester clubs looking to get back into the final for a second consecutive year. Follow those huge semi-finals with Flashscore's Football Tracker as well as all the action from across Europe's biggest leagues and beyond including a huge El Clasico in LaLiga.

22:11 CET - Juventus have a goal back at Cagliari to halve the deficit just after the hour mark. No prizes for guessing the scorer with Dusan Vlahovic on the scoresheet - his 16th goal in Serie A this season.

Follow the rest of the clash here.

Nice have also doubled their lead over Lorient - Jeremie Boga getting their second goal of the evening.

21:50 CET - Frankfurt hit the front! A second goal in a five-minute spell - this time from French forward Hugo Ekitike has seen them turn it around against Augsburg.

At San Mames, it has reached half-time with Athletic Bilbao and Granada tied at one apiece.

Follow the second half here.

Athletic Club - Granada match stats Opta by StatsPerform

21:45 CET - Eintracht Frankfurt are back level against Augsburg 10 minutes into the second half in the battle for sixth spot in the Bundesliga. They have Fares Chaibi to thank for the equaliser - a goal, that on balance, has been coming for the hosts.

Meanwhile, it's half-time on the French Riviera, where Nice lead 1-0 over Lorient.

21:35 CET - A story is brewing in Sardinia. Cagliari are 2-0 up at the break over Juventus for what would be their first win over the 'Old Lady in four years.

Can they hold on in the second half?

Cagliari - Juventus first half stats Opta by StatsPerform

21:26 CET - Athletic are back level against Granada. A nice move sees a blocked cross from Nico Williams fall to Gorka Guruzeta on the volley and the forward makes no mistake.

21:20 CET - We have reached the interval in Germany, where Augsburg still lead the hosts Eintracht Frankfurt 1-0. Despite the lead, Augsburg have had to defend resolutely for their advantage - will that change in the second half?

Eintracht Frankfurt - Augsburg match stats Flashscore

Meanwhile, Cagliari have taken a two-goal lead over Juventus thanks to two penalties, surprisngly converted by two different players.

See whether Juve can battle back right here.

In Ligue 1, Nice have started brightly against Lorient - Morgan Sanson opening the scoring midway through the first half for the hosts.

21:08 CET - That's not something you see everyday! Granada take a shock lead at San Mames directly from a corner. The in-swinging delivery from Gerard Gumbau takes a tiny deflection off Athletic Bilbao's Inaki Williams and into the net. A huge goal for the Andalusians in the early going.

Follow the game here.

20:44 CET - Clinical from Augsburg! They silence the home fans with their first foray forward. After winning the ball on the halfway line in the 12th minute, Ruben Vargas fires in the opening goal of the game against Frankfurt at the near post.

Meanwhile, we have two games kicking off at 21:00 CET. Copa del Rey champions Athletic Bilbao face Granada at San Mames, whilst Nice host Lorient in Ligue 1.

20:36 CET - We are underway in the only Bundesliga game of the evening with Eintracht Frankfurt looking to cement their place in sixth spot as they take on seventh-placed Augsburg. Just three points separate the sides before kick-off. Follow that game now, which is goalless in the opening stages.

Meanwhile Juventus travel to relegation-threatened Cagliari hoping to carry some good form into their Coppa Italia semi-final second leg against Lazio next week.

That kicks off at 20:45 CET and you can keep track of that here.

Cagliari - Juventus lineups Flashscore

20:23 CET - No late drama in northern Italy as Lazio register back-to-back league wins with a 1-0 victory over Genoa.

Genoa - Lazio player ratings Flashscore

Read the full report now.

19:55 CET - He may be out the door in the summer, but that doesn't mean Luis Alberto is not committed to Lazio's push for European football next season. The forward has given the visitors a 1-0 lead over Genoa in the 67th minute from close range.

19:50 CET - Over in Germany, Frankfurt host Augsburg in a pivotal clash between two sides vying for sixth place in the Bundesliga.

Follow that match from 20:30 CET here.

Team lineups Flashscore

19:15 CET - Half-time between Genoa and Lazio with both sides locked at 0-0. The deadlock was nearly broken just before the interval as Genoa's Ghanain forward Caleb Ekuban shot just wide of the mark as his side countered.

Genoa - Lazio first half match stats Opta by StatsPerform

Away from the pitch, English football has been in conflict over the Football Association's (FA) plans to scrap replays in the FA Cup from next season - a deal made primarily with the Premier League. It has been widely criticised by football league and non-league clubs, given the amount of money that can be earned from those games.

For more on this story, head here.

18:15 CET - Good evening and welcome to another edition of our Football Tracker. It's set to be another huge weekend of football with Inter looking to win the Serie A title in the sweetest of fashions against their eternal rivals AC Milan on Monday night.

Before then though, we have a feast of league and cup football and it all starts tonight very soon with Genoa and Lazio facing off from 18:30 CET.

Genoa - Lazio lineups Flashscore

Follow that game right here.

Later, Juventus, Athletic Bilbao and Nice are all in action in their respective leagues. Make sure to keep tabs on all of those games, as well as other goings on in the world of football with our tracker.