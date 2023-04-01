Football Tracker: Morata scores brace as Atleti beat Real, Roma draw with Torino

It's a weekend full of derbies across the footballing world with big games happening in Prague, London and Paris. We will be bringing you all the news and views in our weekend football tracker after the first full midweek of European action.

24th September

23:05 CET - All over in Madrid and apart from some pushing and shoving Atletico Madrid have won deservedly over rivals Real Madrid 3-1. A huge result to kickstart their season and one even sweeter for former Real madrid player Alvaro Morata, who scored twice on the night.

Atletico - Real player ratings Flashscore

22:42 CET - PSG have strolled to a 4-0 victory over Marseille, whilst Roma and Torino finish 1-1.

22:32 CET - Back to the action and Torino have scored a late equaliser against Roma through Duvan Zapata and PSG have added a fourth in their derby with Marseille, Goncalo Ramos netting his second of the game.

22:30 CET - Away from the pitch, Ajax have sacked Director of Football Sven Mislintat just hours after their game against Feyenoord was abandoned due to crowd trouble and riots.

The club said the reason for the decision was the lack of board support felt towards Mislintat, who only started the role in the summer.

22:13 CET - Over in Serie A, Roma have taken the lead against Torino and it is Romelu Lukaku with his third goal in three games for his club side.

22:11 CET - Atleti's Alvaro Morata at the double and its another header. Played into the box by Saul, the striker gets up high to head home from close range. It's not 3-1 to the hosts and Real Madrid have a mountain to climb.

21:53 CET - Half time in Madrid and it's Atletico who are 2-1 to the good over rivals Real.

Atletico - Real first half stats Flashscore

21:51 CET - It appears not. Goncalo Ramos, who came on for the injured Kylian Mbappe in the first half has made it 3-0 to PSG just two minutes into the second half.

21:50 CET - Back underway in Paris, can Marseille find a way back into the game? Follow it now.

21:38 CET - Real Madrid are back in it against Atletico Madrid. Toni Kroos receives the ball at the edge of the box, puts it onto his right foot and rolls back the years with a powerful drive into the bottom corner. That's more like it from Los Blancos, who now trail 2-1.

21:34 CET - Half time in Paris and PSG look comfortable against Marseille with a 2-0 lead thanks to goals from Achraf Hakimi and Randal Kolo Muani.

Elsewhere, Torino are having the better of the game against Roma, but they are still level at 0-0.

Torino - Roma first half stats Flashscore

21:21 CET - It gets better for Atletico as Antoine Griezmann heads home their second goal of the night, finding the corner away from the despairing Real Madrid keeper Kepa. Meanwhile in the French capital, PSG have also doubled their lead over Marseille thanks to a poacher's goal from Randal Kolo Muani - his first goal for the club.

21:07 CET - Atletico Madrid have an early lead against arch rivals Real Madrid thanks to Alvaro Morata. The striker gets onto a pass from Samuel Lino and heads home.

20:53 CET - Well that did not take long. PSG have the lead against Marseille thanks to a delightful free-kick from Achraf Hakimi. The defender curls it around the wall and finds the top corner with aplomb.

20:33 CET - Despite some great effort from Real Betis, they had to settle for a point against Cadiz as the teams played out a 1-1 draw in Seville. Also, Las Palmas got their first win of the season against Granada, winning the game 1-0.

20:14 CET - Despite a busy day of football, we still have two huge games left to come from Ligue 1 and LaLiga.

PSG and Marseille get set for battle in Le Classique - a game that kicks off at 20:45 CET, which you can follow live with Flashscore.

PSG - Marseille lineups Flashscore

In the Spanish capital, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid renew rivalries once more, and it will be a first taste of the derby for JUde Bellingham - on a hot streak to start the season. He starts in a more advanced role for Los Blancos.

Atletico Madrid - Real Madrid lineups Flashscore

19:57 CET - Another game of frustration for Napoli, who are held to. agoalless draw at the hands of Bologna. Victor Osimhen had the best chance of the game, but smashed his panalty wide of the mark. They have now won just two of their first five league games this season.

Bologna - Napoli stats Opta by StatsPerform

19:55 CET - Real Betis have levelled against Cadiz midway through the second half. Guido Rodriguez gets their goal after some good work from Abde Ezzalzouli.

19:43 CET - Bologna and Napoli still goalless in the closing stages, but the reigning Serie A champions have had the best chance of the game from the spot, but Victor Osimhen missed his penalty wide.

19:28 CET - One of the biggest defeats in their history, Sheffield United have been humbled by Newcastle United, who ran riot to win their encounter 8-0.

These player ratings make for great or terrible reading depending on who you support.

Sheffield United - Newcastle United player ratings Flashscore

19:25 CET - Half-time in Seville and visitors Cadiz hold a 1-0 lead over Real Betis thanks to a goal from Chris Ramos, which has come against the run of play.

Elsewhere Eintracht Frankfurt and Freiburg have played out a 0-0 draw in the Bundesliga.

19:20 CET - Ipswich, Bournemouth and Southampton will be hoping for just one one more goal for Sheffield United to join the nine-goal defeat club. Newcastle's Alexander Isak has his first of the game and his side's eighth - each goal has been scored by a different person.

19:05 CET - It may be looking sweet for Newcastle but this is hell for Sheffield United, who have now conceded a seventh. Bruno Guimares, who assisted the last goal, now has one of his own with 17 minutes still left to play.

19:02 CET - Elsewhere, Napoli continue to struggle for form, as they reach half-time goalless against Bologna.

In Ligue 1, Montpellier and Rennes finished in a stalemate with neither team able to break the deadlock.

Montpellier - Rennes player ratings Flashscore

18:59 CET - IT'S SIX! Miguel Almiron comes to the party for Newcastle and with a quarter of the game left to play, some unwanted recoreds are creeping up on the Blades.

18:56 CET - Another goal for Newcastle in what is turning out to be a nightmare day for Sheffield United. Their fifth goal comes from Anthony Gordon in the 62nd minute.

18:48 CET - Newcastle United are turning on the style in the Steel City, as they have added a fourth against Sheffield United. For the third time in the match, Kieran Trippier has assisted a goal, this time for Callum Wilson to get his name on the scoresheet.

18:43 CET - Real Betis and Cadiz are underway in Seville as both look to build on their middling start to the season. They are goalless after 13 minutes.

18:22 CET - Half-time at Bramall Lane and it is Newcastle who will be the happier of the two teams as they lead 3-0 over Sheffield United.

Sheffield United - Newcastle United match stats Flashscore

In the Bundesliga, is it goalless between Eintracht Frankfurt and Freiburg.

18:14 CET - Meanwhile reigning Serie A champions Napoli will be hoping to ignite their season away to Bologna. After 13 minutes it is 0-0 between the sides.

18:12 CET - All over in the Spanish capital, where Rayo Vallecano and Villarreal have played out a 1-1 draw - check out the report from the game now.

18:06 CET - Another set piece from Kieran Trippier, another goal. The Magpies now lead 3-0, this time Sven Botman getting his head on the ball to send the travelling support into raptures.

18:01 CET - Newcastle now leadby two at Brammall Lane thanks to a header from Dan Burn following a graet delivery from Kieran Trippier.

17:53 CET - Meanwhile in the Premier League, Newcastle United have taken the lead over Sheffield United with a goal from local hero Sean Longstaff.

17:51 CET - We mentioned earlier in the day that the derby between Ajax and Feyenoord had been abandoned due to crowd trouble in Amsterdam.

Here is more from AFP on the problems that forced the game to be halted.

Some of the damage sustained at Ajax's stadium AFP

17:30 CET - Underway in the north of England as Sheffield United take on Newcastle United in the Premier League as well as in the Bundesliga where Eintracht Frankfurt play Freiburg.

17:13 CET - Bayer Leverkusen pulled away from Heidenheim in the second half, to be victorious 4-1 as that game has come to a close.

Victor Boniface nets once more for Bayer Leverkusen AFP

In LaLiga, it's half time between Rayo Vallecano and Villarreal with the sides level at 1-1. Alexander Sorloth opened the scoring for the Yellow Submarine before Kike Perez levelled.

17:00 CET - Over to the Premier League where Liverpool, Brighton and Aston Villa have all picked up victories.

But in the biggest game of the 15:00 CET bunch, it has finished 2-2 between Tottenham and Arsenal.

Two goals from Bukayo Saka were cancelled out by two from Son Hueng-Min.

North London remains equal today.

Arsenal - Tottenham match stats Flashscore

16:59 CET - In Ligue 1, Lens have finally broken their duck for the season, beating Toulouse 2-1 at home.

16:55 CET - All over in Bergamo, where Atalanta have beaten Cagliari 2-0, whilst in the other Serie A game Fiorentina have made light work of Udinese, winning their game 2-0 too

Fiorentina moved up to fifth in Serie A with the win AFP

16:53 CET - We are into stoppage time in our mid-afternoon clashes. Any late drama around the corner?

16:48 CET - Liverpool look set for all three points as Diogo Jota has netted their third afternoon against West Ham. Elsewhere, Heidenheim have levelled against Bayer Leverkusen before the the hosts went back in front five minutes later and Lens are close to their first win of the season in Ligue 1 after a late Morgan Guilavogui goal against Toulouse.

16:37 CET - Kaoru Mitoma has added his second of the game for Brighton as they go 3-1 up against Bournemouth, whilst Atalanta have more breathing room against Cagliari in Serie A thanks to a goal from second-half substitute Mario Pasalic.

Kaoru Mitoma has made a big impact in the second half for Brighton AFP

16:32 CET - Back in the Premier League, Chelsea's poor start to the season continues with Ollie Watkins giving Aston Villa the lead with 17 minutes to play. If things weren't bad enough for the Blues, Malo Gusto was given his marching orders earlier in the second half.

16:27 CET - Spectator trouble at Ajax and Feyenoord clash has led to the abandonment of the derby with the visitors Feyenoord 3-0 up.

We will bring you more from Amsterdam when we get it.

16:23 CET - Liverpool are back in front against West Ham. Darwin Nunez, the mercurial Uruguayan, has netted after good work from fellow South American Alexis Mac Allister.

16:14 CET - Controversy at the Emirates as Arsenal retake the lead through Bukayo Saka against Tottenham. After a very, very long VAR check over a handball against Christian Romero, the penalty is given and Saka makes no mistake.

BUT...

Straight from the kick-off James Maddison robs Jorginho and feeds Son Hueng-Min to level once again. We have a proper game on our hands here.

16:10 CET - Another comeback to speak of, where Brighton have turned it around against Bournemouth early into the second half. Coming off the bench, Kaoru Mitoma has scored just one minute after the restart.

16:07 CET - Meanwhile, in LaLiga, Real Sociedad have come out on top in a seven-goal thriller against Getafe, with Mikel Oyarzabal scoring the hosts' decisive fourth in the 88th minute.

This is one of those games where you will want to read the report!

Mikel Oyarzabal celebrates what would prove to be the winner for Real Sociedad AFP

16:05 CET - Victor Boniface has been one of the stories of the Bundesliga season and he has scored once again for Bayer Leverkusen, giving his side the lead against Heidenheim.

Our 15:00 CET kick-offs' second halves are back underway around Europe.

15:51 CET - Half-time across the Premier League and around Europe. Here are the latest scores from the 15:00 CET kick-offs as well as all of yesterday's results.

Premier League scores Flashscore

15:47 CET - A more toxic atmosphere is being felt in Amsterdam at the moment with Ajax 3-0 down to rivals Feyenoord at home. A 10-minute interruption whilst flares were thrown on the pitch caused some chaos, but the visitors remain composed and in control of the clash.

15:45 CET - We are level at Anfield too. Jarrod Bowen has equalised for West Ham against Liverpool, cancelling out Mo Salah's earlier strike from the spot.

15:42 CET - Just before the break, Tottenham Hotspur are level against Arsenal. Some great work from James Maddison picks out captain Son Heung-Min in the box and he manages to deftly find the far corner with his left foot. Their best attack of the game from the visitors and it leads to a goal.

15:38 CET - In Serie A, Atalanta and Fiorentina are both leading in their games against Cagliari and Udinese respectively.

15:27 CET - All of Arsenal's joy has come down the Tottenham right and they take the lead down that flank. Bukayo Saka's shot/cross is deflected off of Spurs' Christian Romero into the net. Cue pandemonium at the Emirates.

15:20 CET - It may be goalless so far at the Emirates, but Liverpool have taken the lead at Anfield against West Ham, thanks to a penalty from Mo Salah.

Elsewhere, Ajax and Feyenoord are clashing in the Klassiker, but after going 3-0 down to their arch rivals, the game has been interrupted by the home fans showing their disdain and throwing flares onto the pitch.

15:04 CET - LaLiga's early game has reached the midway point where Getafe have a 2-1 lead over Real Sociedad.

Real Sociedad - Getafe scorers Flashscore

15:00 CET - The atmosphere at the Emirates Stadium in the British capital is electric as Arsenal and Tottenham renew rivalries once more.

14:50 CET - In Ligue 1's early game of the day, Strasbourg have continued their impressive start to the season with a hard-fought 1-0 win over newly-promoted Metz.

Teenager Habib Diarra's first goal of the season sees his side move up to fourth in the table, but that is likely to change given the later games in France.

Strasbourg and Metz played out a close encounter on Sunday afternoon AFP

14:26 CET - Inter have made it five wins from five in Serie A thanks to a stunning strike from Federico Dimarco that saw them to a 1-0 victory over Empoli.

Empoli - Inter player ratings Flashscore

14:04 CET - Plenty of games kicking off at 15:00 CET, but none bigger than Arsenal against Tottenham in North London.

The lineups have a familiar feel about them other than the surprise of seeing Brennan Johnson starting up top for Spurs over Richarlison.

Arsenal - Tottenham lineups Flashscore

13:42 CET - Serie A's league leaders Inter have their opening goal against Empoli, Federico Dimarco getting on the scoresheet for the Milan club.

Federico Dimarco celebrates his strike for Inter AFP

13:16 CET - Despite being in control of the first half, Inter have been unable to find a way through Empoli with both sides going into the break goalless. Marcus Thuram has had the goal in the net, but it was ruled out for offside.

Empoli - Inter first half match stats Flashscore

12:41 CET - A busy and likely dramatic day of football has begun with Empoli and Inter kicking it off in Serie A. They are goalless in the opening stages.

11:58 CET - We are just over three hours from the North London derby and two players who are likely to have an impact today are Martin Odegaard (24) and James Maddison (26).

Our colleagues at Flashscore UK have looked at what we can expect from the two midfield maestros.

10:00 CET - Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr. (23) was named in Brazil's squad on Saturday for next month's World Cup qualifiers after being sidelined for a month due to a hamstring injury.

Vinicius who has not played since sustaining the injury during Real's win at Celta Vigo on August 25, missed the start of Brazil's qualifying campaign for the 2026 World Cup.

Real manager Carlo Ancelotti said Vinicius could return for Sunday's derby against Atletico Madrid.

6:48 CET - Megan Rapinoe (38) will bid farewell to international football with no regrets about her time on and off the pitch, she told a news conference on Saturday ahead of her last game on Sunday, highlighting her support of social causes throughout her career.

The striker, who earned recognition not only for being a two-time world champion but also for her activism, gained fame for her advocacy of LGBT+ rights, solidarity with NFL player Colin Kaepernick and famously confronting former US President Donald Trump.

"The off-field stuff is what is most meaningful (to me) and I think what I'm most proud of leaving this team and leaving the game," she said.

"Being so vocal about racial justice or gay rights, I feel like the team really stepped into it and took upon itself to be so much more of what we were on the field and really focus on that."

6:22 CET - Jonny Evans (35) thought his Manchester United days were long gone but on Saturday the Northern Irishman played a huge role in helping them emerge from a worrying slump.

Central defender Evans, who was released by Leicester City at the end of last season after their top flight relegation, marked his first start for United since 2015 by setting up Bruno Fernandes for the only goal in a 1-0 victory at Burnley.

Evans celebrating the victory Reuters

23rd September

23:03 CET - Almeria and Valencia battled it out to an exciting 2-2 draw over in LaLiga.

23:00 CET - Brest's brilliant start to their campaign continued with a 1-0 win over Lyon to take them top of Ligue 1. Lyon meanwhile, sit in the relegation zone.

22:53 CET - It wasn't very pretty, it wasn't very fluent, but Manchester United have beaten Burnley 1-0 at Turf Moor. It's an important win for Erik ten Hag's men considering the circumstances, but there is still a lot of room for improvement. Burnley played some nice football at times, but really failed to test Andre Onana in goal. They sit rooted at the bottom of the table.

Burnley vs United stats Statsperform

22:41 CET - Lazio's tough season continued with a 1-1 draw at home to a resilient Monza.

22:32 CET - There are 20 minutes left in the game between Burnley and United, with the Red Devils leading 1-0 thanks to a Bruno Fernandes (29) goal.

21:16 CET - Pep Guardiola was pleased with his Manchester City side, claiming they showed great character to beat Nottingham Forest 2-0 in the Premier League despite having to play half of the game with 10 men.

20:41 CET - In just under 20 minutes, Erik ten Hag's struggling Manchester United side take on Burnley at Turf Moor, with both sides desperate for a good result.

Burnley vs United lineups Flashscore

20:31 CET - What a match, and what a result for Barcelona! They have sealed a remarkable comeback to continue their unbeaten start to the season and go top of LaLiga. Heartbreak for Celta Vigo though, who were on the cusp of a massive win. Check out a summary of the match and our report right here.

Barca vs Celta Vigo stats Statsperform

20:27 CET - Over in the Premier League, Everton have won their first game of the season with a critical 3-1 win at Brentford. See a summary and player ratings from the match at Flashscore.

Brentford vs Everton stats Statsperform

20:21 CET - BARCA HAVE THE LEAD! INCREDIBLE! They were 2-0 down in the 81st minute, and eight minutes later, they are 3-2 up. Joao Cancelo (29) has scored what is surely the winner for the LaLiga champions.

20:17 CET - Robert Lewandowski (35) has stepped up when Barca needed him! The Polish striker has scored twice in five minutes to make it 2-2, and they now have at least four minutes to find a winner.

20:11 CET - Everton are closing in on their first win of the season, as they lead 3-1 at Brentford with just under 10 minutes to go. What a result that would be for them.

20:08 CET - Would you believe it, it looks like Barca could be heading for defeat at home to Celta Vigo! The lead is now 2-0 to the away side! There are about 15 minutes to go in this clash.

20:02 CET - Sassuolo have sealed a magnificent win over Juventus, ending their unbeaten start to the season with a thrilling 4-2 win! Check out a summary and player ratings from the match at Flashscore!

Sassuolo vs Juve stats Statsperform

18:53 CET - At half-time in Serie A, Juventus are trailing Sassuolo 2-1. Meanwhile, over in LaLiga, Barcelona also find themselves a goal down against Celta Vigo after 25 minutes.

18:38 CET - Just eight minutes in, Everton are a goal up at Brentford courtesy of Abdoulaye Doucoure (30) in what is a crucial match for them. See if the home side can get back into the contest at Flashscore.

18:18 CET - Barcelona have made an unbeaten start to the season, and host Celta Vigo next in just under 15 minutes. Make sure you follow the match live with us.

Barca vs Celta Vigo lineups Flashscore

18:14 CET - Over in LaLiga, a struggling Sevilla side managed to claim a 0-0 draw at Osasuna.

18:11 CET - Juventus are looking to continue their good start to the season, as they head to Sassuolo in Serie A. The game kicked off 10 minutes ago, and you can follow it live on Flashscore.

Sassuolo vs Juve lineups Flashscore

18:00 CET - Manchester City manage to get over the line against Nottingham Forest and seal a 2-0 win despite being a man down.

Manchester City vs Forest stats Statsperform

17:59 CET - And they do! Luton Town get their first-ever point in the Premier League as they draw against Wolves 1-1.

Luton Town vs Wolves Flashscore

17:32 CET - Luton Town are fighting hard to earn their first point in the Premier League as they are holding off Wolves at 1-1 with just over 15 minutes left.

17:19 CET - Harry Kane completes his first hat-trick in a Bayern shirt as he takes them to a 7-0 triumph against Bochum.

Harry Kane stats vs Bochum Opta by Statsperform/Reuters

17:10 CET - Manchester City are down to 10 men after an altercation with Morgan Gibbs-White saw Rodri sent off for unsportsmanlike conduct.

17:04 CET - Another late opener came through super sub Timo Werner for RB Leipzig at Borussia Monchengladbach with 15 minutes left to play.

16:58 CET - Marco Reus opened the scoring for Borussia Dortmund against Wolfsburg from close range after latching on to a pass from Julian Brandt.

Reus celebrates his winner AFP

16:45 CET - Harry Kane finds the net again! The English international scores from the spot to put Bayern 5-0 up against Bochum.

16:30 CET - Milan's second half against Verona is imminent, the hosts are 1-0 up and have been dominant but will be aiming to find their second soon.

Milan vs Verona match stats Flashscore

16:15 CET - Erling Haaland joins the party with a bullet of a header serviced by a Matheus Nunes cross to double City's lead against Nottingham.

16:11 CET - As the half-time draws to a close, Harry Kane becomes the provider this time as he tees up Leroy Sane for Bayern's fourth in front of a helpless Bochum.

16:08 CET - Unsurprisingly, Manchester City are not holding back. The Premier League champions quickly find their first goal of the day against Nottingham Forest thanks to Phil Foden at the seventh minute.

16:05 CET - The goal-fest between Girona and Mallorca ends in the hosts' victory with an animated 5-3!

16:02 CET - The Premier League weekend begins as Manchester City, Wolves and Crystal Palace kick-off.

16:00 CET - They are flying! Bayern Munich find their third, this time thanks to Matthijs de Ligt who helps the host assert their dominance.

15:40 CET - Bayern Munich are already 2-0 up with 12 minutes in as Eric Choupo Moting and Harry Kane found the net against Bochum.

15:37 CET - Rafael Leao opens the scoring for Milan against Hellas Verona with his first shot on target at the eighth minute.

15:31 CET - Real Madrid attacker Vinicius Jr (23) could return for this weekend's LaLiga clash against Atletico Madrid, manager Carlo Ancelotti (64) said on Saturday.

The forward has not played for Real since suffering a thigh muscle injury during a 1-0 win at Celta Vigo last month. He also missed Brazil's 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Bolivia and Peru.

"Vinicius trained with the team yesterday, he's in good shape," Ancelotti told reporters ahead of Sunday's game at the Metropolitano Stadium.

15:30 CET - A delayed kick-off due to weather conditions. but the Serie A weekend is underway nevertheless! AC Milan host Hellas Verona, stay tuned as we bring you the latest from the San Siro.

Beginning at the same time are the majority of the Bundesliga clashes today.

14:52 CET - Only one early game on Saturday, and it takes place in LaLiga where Girona have been electric against Mallorca. Four first-half goals from the Catalans cancelled out a fourth-minute goals from Vedat Muriqi.

Girona - Mallorca first half match stats Flashscore

13:49 CET - The North London derby tends to be one of spiciest fixtures on the Premier League calendar - the next instalment will be no different.

The latest edition of the derby is expected to carry a little more needle than usual, with both sides putting their undefeated league starts on the line.

Ahead of what promises to be another pulsating clash between the pair, Flashscore News takes a look at five of the best moments the North London derby has served up over the years.

8:05 CET - And the weekend begins! Today Europe's top five leagues will witness some exciting clashes, continuing all the way through to Sunday night. Focusing on what is ahead though, Manchester United visit Burnley while their rivals City take on Nottingham Forest at home.

Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund make appearances in Bundesliga action as they face Bochum and Wolfsburg respectively. In Italy, Milan, Juventus and Lazio play consecutively.

Barcelona clash with Celta Vigo in LaLiga tonight. A packed first half of the weekend, keep checking in here as we bring you the latest news and updates from football all over the globe.