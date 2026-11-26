Ilves went two points clear at the top of the Liiga table after grinding out a 3-2 win after overtime on the road at Vaasan Sport.

It's five wins in a row for Ilves, with this match the first of that run not settled in regulation time. The Tampere side put space between themselves and long-time leaders Lukko, though the Rauma side now have three matches in hand. After three successive wins after overtime or penalties, 11th-placed Vaasan Sport's luck has finally run out.

In the eighth minute, Erik Borg broke the deadlock for the visitors after Teemu Engberg and Ondrej Kos combined for the assists. But with less than four minutes played in period two, George Diaco and Luke Grainger teed up Isak Walther to get Sport back on level terms.

But parity lasted little more than three minutes, as Eric Burger was called for high-sticking and Austin Strand finished off the powerplay move involving Jan-Mikael Jarvinen and Aleks Haatanen.

However, having benefitted from a powerplay, Strand was guilty of conceding the one that led to the hosts' second equaliser, as his cross-checking was punished with just over 10 minutes to play through Viljami Nieminen, with Oula Pavle and Simon Akerstrom credited with the assists.

That goal sent the match to overtime, where Ilves took a decisive third lead of the match. Palve had been sent to the box for high-sticking, and with 03:45 on the clock, Dominik Lakatos and Lukas Jasek set up Luke Henman to find the net and end the contest.

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