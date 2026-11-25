KooKoo have won back-to-back Liiga matches for the first time this season after getting the better of Jokerit in a clash between the bottom two, while Jukurit have climbed back into the top four after beating Tappara after overtime.

Following an overtime win over Karpat, KooKoo have won two matches in a row for the first time this season thanks to a 4-3 away win against Jokerit in a bottom-of-the-table clash, and won inside 60 minutes for just the third time in 24 matches, while the hosts failed to build on their own win over Karpat last time out.

Veeti Miettinen broke the deadlock late in the opening period before strikes from Alexander Ruuttu and Niklas Nykyri had KooKoo 3-0 up after 40 minutes. Jokerit came alive with 10 minutes to play, as Matt Caito and Patrick Curry scored two in 14 seconds, but a second from Ruuttu settled the visitors' nerves before Markus Hannikainen added a third for the Helsinki side late on. The gap between the two is now eight points, though Jokerit have played a game more.

SaiPa's win over Lukko the previous evening knocked Jukurit down to fifth, but a 2-1 win after overtime against Tappara saw the Mikkeli side regain their top-four status with a first win in three, while the champions are now hovering above the relegation zone after seven league defeats in a row.

Vilho Vanhatalo put Tappara in front after eight minutes before Jesper Olofsson levelled before the end of the first period. Neither side could find a winner in the second or third, but it took less than two minutes of overtime for Justin Addamo to strike victory for the visitors.

Pelicans moved above Tappara and went into the play-off places with a 6-2 victory over Karpat, who sit seventh after three losses on the spin. Gabriel Fortier scored two and assisted one for the visitors, who had taken full control with a 4-0 lead with 25 minutes to play.

Daniel Makiaho scored twice while Kasper Puutio and Niko Huuhtanen grabbed two points each as IFK Helsinki won 3-1 at home to TPS Turku. HIFK are up to 10th following four wins in a row, as TPS stay eighth with just one win in four.

Check out all the stats and scorers from every Liiga match on Flashscore.