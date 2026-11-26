The New York Islanders finished an insane comeback thanks to a last-second goal on Wednesday night, while the Carolina Hurricanes kept it rolling with their seventh win in their last eight games!

After the red-hot Blues had a 2-1 lead, Victor Eklund tied it up for the Islanders with three seconds left in regulation.

Bo Horvat sent home the game-winner in the shootout as the Isles took home the dub in their new fan-made Hometown Remix jersey.

Islanders record: 12-7-5 (W1)

Blues record: 13-9-3 (L1)

Down 1-0 in the third, the Canes scored three straight thanks to goals from Eric Robinson (4), Jaccob Slavin (1), and Jackson Blake (8 - EN) to win their seventh in the last eight games.

Carolina haven't lost a game in regulation since November 3rd against the Predators.

Hurricanes record: 19-3-3 (W3)

Lightning record: 15-7-2 (L2)

The Winnipeg Jets have now won back-to-back games despite putting up fewer than 20 shots on goal and won both games 4-2.

They defeated the Mammoth two days ago despite being outshot 35-15, then again on Wednesday despite the Bruins outshooting them 23-18.

Kyle Connor scored his 20th goal for the 10th straight season, while also assisting on two of the team's other three goals.

Jets record: 13-9-4 (W2)

Bruins record: 15-8-1 (L1)

Despite both teams putting up 30 shots each, the Buffalo Sabres scored three straight goals to go up 3-0 and then two straight goals in the third period to take home the win.

Rasmus Dahlin, Zach Benson, and Jiri Kulich all had one goal and one assist each.

Sabres record: 11-10-4 (W2)

Rangers record: 13-10-1 (L2)

Connor Hellebuyck held the Columbus Blue Jackets off in the shootout to give them their first OT/SO loss of the season.

Nico Hischier (10) and Evan Rodrigues (8) had the goals for New Jersey, while Cole Sillinger (5) and Luca Del Bel Belluz (1) had the two for Columbus.

Arseny Gritsyuk scored the shootout winner for the Devils as they've now beaten the Blue Jackets in back-to-back games.

Devils record: 17-8-0 (W2)

Blue Jackets record: 9-13-1 (L2)

The Florida Panthers took home the win over the Ottawa Senators in the return of Brad Marchand and Aleksander Barkov.

Marchand recorded three assists, while Barkov scored his first of the season.

Panthers record: 14-8-3 (W2)

Senators record: 16-7-3 (L1)

The Pittsburgh Penguins lost their fifth straight game after the Calgary Flames scored four goals in the second period.

Brennan Othmann and Maxim Tsyplakov both scored their first goals of the season for the Flames.

Penguins record: 7-15-2 (L5)

Flames record: 11-13-2 (W1)

After Rasmus Ristolainen pulled the Philadelphia Flyers within one (3-2) to start the third, the Washington Capitals proceeded to score four of the game's next five goals to end Philly's win streak and end their own four-game skid.

Alex Tuch scored his 15th goal of the season, while recording his fourth and fifth assists.

Capitals record: 11-11-0 (W1)

Flyers record: 9-12-6 L1)

Four straight goals from four different players were all that was needed for the Detroit Red Wings to get back in the win column.

Paul Cotter (5) scored the lone goal for the Vancouver Canucks as they are the first team to 20 regulation losses.

Red Wings record: 9-12-3 (W1)

Canucks record: 6-20-1 (L2)

The Nashville Predators ended the Dallas Stars' five-game win streak thanks to two empty-net goals from Jack Drury (3) and Ross Colton (6).

Mavrik Bourque (1) had put the Preds on top 1- 0 with his first goal of the season, also against his former team.

Predators record: 13-6-5 (W2)

Stars record: 15-7-2 (L1)

The Utah Mammoth got out to an early 2-0 lead before both teams exchanged goals all the way until the end.

Blake Coleman (10) scored the Wild's final two goals, while four different players scored for the Mammoth.

Mammoth record: 13-10-3 (W1)

Wild record: 18-4-5 (L1)

Ongoing

Avalanche - Canadiens

Kraken - Blackhawks

Ducks - Sharks