A blockbuster trade went down on Sunday night. The Canadiens completed a deal to acquire Dylan Larkin from Detroit, with Kent Hughes once again proving why he is considered one of the best general managers in the NHL.

He has addressed the team's biggest weakness - the lack of a legitimate 2nd line center. The Habs now have the potential to win the Stanley Cup. And perhaps more than just one.

Hughes became the general manager of the Canadian franchise in January 2022. At the time, only Josh Anderson, Jake Evans and Nick Suzuki from the current roster were already part of the Canadiens organization when Hughes took charge of the team.

Less than five years later, the roster has therefore been (almost) completely rebuilt.

Last season, Montreal reached the Eastern Conference Final, where they lost in five games to the Carolina Hurricanes, who went on to win the Stanley Cup.

It was clear that the Canadiens were missing a legitimate 2nd line center. And Hughes has now managed to solve that problem as well.

Where it all began…

The general manager and the front office deserve enormous credit.

From the moment they arrived in Montreal, they knew exactly what needed to be done: a complete roster rebuild. Back in January 2022, the Canadiens were, at least on paper, one of the weakest teams in the entire NHL.

Hughes did not hesitate. And that was the most important thing. He did not wait for a miracle, for young players to develop, or for high draft picks to come along. Instead, he immediately took matters into his own hands.

At his first trade deadline, he moved four valuable players. By the end of March, Tyler Toffoli, Brett Kulak, Ben Chiarot and Artturi Lehkonen were no longer part of the Canadian franchise.

Whenever an opportunity presented itself, Hughes traded veteran players in exchange for draft picks or young prospects. In the Toffoli deal, for example, he also acquired Emil Heineman, whom he later used - along with other assets - to land Noah Dobson a few years down the line.

At the following draft, the Habs held the first overall pick and selected Juraj Slafkovsky.

The best trade

Looking back today, we can say that acquiring Sean Monahan, whom Calgary desperately needed to move in the summer of 2022 because of his expensive contract, along with a 2025 1st round pick, was (very likely) the best move Hughes has made as Canadiens GM.

Monahan, now with Columbus, enjoyed a bounce-back season in eastern Canada before being traded to Winnipeg in February 2024 in exchange for a 2024 1st round pick.

In other words, the Canadiens essentially acquired two 1st round picks for nothing.

The original pick from Calgary later became part of the package used to acquire Noah Dobson.

The Winnipeg pick, meanwhile, was used to trade up in the 2024 NHL Draft, allowing Montreal to select Michael Hage, who became the most important asset in Sunday's blockbuster deal for Dylan Larkin.

Excellent contracts

The 56-year-old GM previously worked as a player agent, and that experience is clearly reflected in the way he negotiates new contracts with his players.

The Canadiens currently have their best players locked up on excellent deals.

Canadiens' current long-term contracts Flashscore

Suzuki, Larkin, Caufield, Demidov and Slafkovsky are the most important players up front. All of them are under contract through at least the summer of 2030.

Lane Hutson is the team's best defenseman. He is signed through 2034 at an annual cap hit of $8.85 million. Dobson, who has struggled so far this season but has otherwise established himself as a legitimate top-pairing defenseman, is under contract through 2033 at $9.5 million per year.

And it is precisely these kinds of excellent contracts that give Montreal a tremendous opportunity to build something special.

However, both the organization and its fans remain firmly grounded.

After all, to build a dynasty, you first have to win at least one Stanley Cup. And that alone is an incredibly difficult and demanding challenge. Even for the most successful franchise in NHL history, which last lifted the trophy back in 1993.

The Larkin trade

Following the announcement of the deal, most fans were quick to claim that Detroit had fleeced Montreal.

That is not the case, though. Both teams have reasons to be satisfied.

The Red Wings landed Michael Hage, a prospect they were extremely interested in acquiring. And understandably so. Hage is averaging two points per game in the NCAA, a feat last accomplished by Johnny Gaudreau. He has the potential to develop into a 1st line center one day.

The other pieces, however, should not be too concerning for the Habs.

Sam Montembeault was essentially a cap dump, while Kirby Dach had been on the trade block for quite some time.

Detroit also received a 2027 1st round pick, which will very likely fall 24th overall or later. Montreal originally acquired Detroit's 2028 2nd round pick, but immediately flipped it to Anaheim in exchange for Detroit's 2027 2nd rounder, which should land somewhere around 36th overall. That represents a drop of approximately 12 spots for the Canadiens.

The only other relatively valuable asset from Montreal's perspective is the 2029 1st round pick. Once again, however, there is a strong chance it will be 24th overall or later.

And there is one important detail: should the Canadiens somehow endure a disastrous season (like Florida did last year, for example), both 1st round picks are TOP10 protected.

Ultimately, Montreal gave up "only" Michael Hage and a 2029 1st round pick to finally acquire the 2nd line center it desperately needed.

That is not a criticism of Detroit, either. The Red Wings also got the best possible return out of the situation, especially considering they had very little leverage due to Larkin's trade demands.

What's next?

The team's core is now in place.

In goal, Jacob Fowler has emerged as a promising option, and he is still just 22 years old. His backup is 25-year-old Jakub Dobes, who impressed last season.

The TOP4 on defense consists of Hutson, Dobson, Matheson and Guhle. One could argue that adding another quality defenseman would not hurt.

However, if we had to identify the one remaining hole in Montreal's lineup, it would be another TOP6 winger.

There is also speculation that the Canadian franchise would certainly be interested in Nikita Kucherov this summer, should he follow through on his word and leave the Lightning.

Just imagine this team with Kucherov in the lineup.

And Montreal should certainly have enough salary cap space to accommodate the Russian forward. The Canadiens are expected to have as much as $20 million in cap space available this summer, according to CapWages.

All thanks to an outstanding general manager who secured his best players well in advance and below market value.

In less than five years, Hughes has built a team that now ranks among the best in the entire NHL. And it should remain there for years to come, considering that Dylan Larkin, the oldest member of the team's core, is just 30 years old.