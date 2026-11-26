Farjestad needed a shootout victory over Timra to avoid falling to successive defeats in the Swedish Hockey League (SHL), while Rogle finally snapped their long losing run by handing Skelleftea another setback.

Leaders Farjestad failed to score as Malmo put an end to their 16-game winning run last time out, and rather than hit back in style, the Karlstad side scraped past Timra, 5-4 after penalties, to return to winning ways and hand their 10th-placed hosts a first loss in three.

A comfortable evening looked in store when Gabriel Carlsson and Filip Roos had the visitors 2-0 up inside 13 minutes, and even after Reid Gardiner pulled one back for Timra in the second period, Joakim Nygard and Magnus Nygren hit back with two more for Farjestad.

Marcus Hardegard added a second for the hosts before the 40-minute mark, but they struggled to take any momentum into period three. However, with five minutes left a powerplay goal from David Lilja gave Timra hope, and with 60 seconds left, Dylan McLaughlin scored to send the match to overtime.

But after a goalless extra period, Farjestad held their nerve in the shootout, as Victor Ejdsell and Mikkel Oby-Olsen scored while Lilja and Gardiner both missed for Timra.

Farjestad's lead is down to six points, although they have three games in hand over Frolunda, who also returned to winning ways with a 5-2 win over IF Bjorkloven, who remain in the bottom two after failing to build on their win last time out. From 2-2 at the midpoint, Frolunda went in front through Samuel Fagemo late in the second, before he completed his hat-trick in the third with one powerplay and one empty-net goal.

Successive defeats means Skelleftea are now seven points further back, but remain third, as they lost 4-1 at home to Rogle, who put an end to an eight-match winless run that included going out of the Champions Hockey League at the hands of tonight's opponents.

Isac Solberg broke the deadlock for the visitors who pulled clear in period two with strikes from Lubos Horky and Joel Kellman, and though Mikkel Aagaard got Skelleftea on the board early in the third, Fredrik Olofsson sealed it late on with an empty-netter. Rogle climb to eighth and are level on points with sixth place.

Orebro are now level on points with Skelleftea after a seventh win in eight - David Quenneville and Max Veronneau's first period goals were enough to beat HV 71, for whom Jonathan Ang's late strike was just a consolation in the 2-1 defeat which keeps the visitors bottom of the table.

Brynas have taken a place in the top six as they cruised past Linkoping 4-1 on the road. It's four wins in five for the Gavle side, while goal difference keeps Linkoping out of the bottom two after successive losses. Robert Hagg scored and assisted for the victors while Linus Olund picked up two assists.

Vaxjo recovered from defeat to HV last time out to make it four wins from five with a 4-1 win of their own against Djurgarden, who are now six points outside the top 10 following five defeats on the bounce. Brogan Rafferty was the difference-maker, assisting three of the Lakers' goals.

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