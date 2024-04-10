NHL roundup: Alex Ovechkin sets NHL record in Caps' victory over Red Wings

Alex Ovechkin (38) set an NHL record by reaching 30 goals for an 18th season as the visiting Washington Capitals topped the Detroit Red Wings 2-1 on Tuesday night.

Dylan Strome reached the 300-point mark by scoring the Capitals' opening goal. Ovechkin broke the mark previously held by Mike Gartner, who had 17 career 30-goal seasons.

Charlie Lindgren made 42 saves and came up two seconds short of recording his sixth shutout as the Capitals snapped a six-game winless streak (0-4-2). Their last victory also came at the Red Wings' expense on March 26.

Patrick Kane scored the only goal for Detroit. Alex Lyon stopped 21 shots, but the Red Wings absorbed a damaging loss in their drive for a wild-card berth.

Mike Reilly, Bo Horvat and Kyle Palmieri scored in the first period as the host Islanders maintained their grip on third place in the Metropolitan Division with a win over the Rangers.

Anders Lee added an empty-netter with 5.8 seconds left for the Islanders, who won their fifth straight despite being outshot 23-12 in the final two periods and 13-4 in the third. Semyon Varlamov made 32 saves for the Islanders, who are two points ahead of the Washington Capitals in the Metropolitan and three points ahead of the Detroit Red Wings and Pittsburgh Penguins.

Chris Kreider and Adam Fox scored in the second for the Rangers, who had their three-game winning streak snapped. Igor Shesterkin recorded 25 saves.

Backup goalie Anthony Stolarz won his 15th game of the season and picked up his fourth career assist, leading host Florida over Ottawa.

Stolarz, who made 25 saves, improved to 15-7-2, including two shutouts. The Panthers also got one goal each by Anton Lundell and Nick Cousins. Florida passed the 2015-16 team for the second-most points in history (104).

Joonas Korpisalo had 28 saves for the Senators, who finished the season series with an 0-3-1 record, including three shutout losses.

Andrei Kuzmenko capped a two-point game by scoring the overtime winner to give visiting Calgary a comeback victory over San Jose.

Nazem Kadri collected one goal and one assist, while Rasmus Andersson also scored for the Flames, who ended a three-game skid. Dustin Wolf, who is from nearby Gilroy, Calif, made 20 saves. Kuzmenko is on a six-game point streak in which he has collected five goals and six assists.

William Eklund and Jacob MacDonald scored for the Sharks, who have only two wins in their last 15 games and sit at the bottom of the league standings. Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 38 shots in a strong performance, but it was not enough to hold the lead.