NHL roundup: Colorado Avalanche rally for OT win over Vancouver Canucks

Colorado Avalanche moved into a tie for first place in the Central Division

Valeri Nichushkin (29) scored a power-play goal 30 seconds into overtime as the Colorado Avalanche rallied from a three-goal, second-period deficit to defeat the host Vancouver Canucks, 4-3, and move into a tie for first place in the Central Division on Wednesday night.

It was the 21st comeback win of the season for Colorado. The Avalanche moved into a tie for first place with the Dallas Stars in the Central with their fifth straight victory.

Colorado began the overtime period with a power play after Vancouver defenseman Carson Soucy picked up a delay-of-game penalty with nine seconds left in regulation for firing the puck over the glass and into the crowd. Nathan MacKinnon blasted a one-timer from the top of the left circle that deflected off Canucks defenseman Noah Juulsen and then hit the visor of Nichushkin and caromed into the net for the game-winner.

MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen each had a goal and an assist and Ross Colton also scored for Colorado. Alexandar Georgiev finished with 18 saves.

Zach Hyman had a natural hat trick and the Leon Draisaitl tallied four points as the Oilers beat the visiting Capitals.

Draisaitl provided a goal and three assists for the Oilers, who are 20-4-1 in their past 25 home games. Connor McDavid added a goal and two assists, and Stuart Skinner made 23 saves for his 30th win of the season.

Ivan Miroshnichenko and Connor McMichael scored for the Capitals, who are 0-2 to start their five-game Western road trip. Darcy Kuemper made 30 saves.

Gustav Nyquist had a goal and an assist as Nashville extended its point streak to 13 games, defeating host Winnipeg.

Kiefer Sherwood, Filip Forsberg and Jason Zucker also scored for the Predators. Roman Josi had two assists, while Juuse Saros, Cole Smith, Colton Sissons and Ryan McDonagh also picked up helpers. Saros stopped 27 shots in the win.

Alex Iafallo and Mason Appleton provided the Jets' offense, while Brenden Dillon, Vladislav Namestnikov, Dylan Samberg and Colin Miller, who had his first point with the Jets, got assists. Connor Hellebuyck made 34 saves.

Jordan Binnington made 40 and host St. Louis beat Los Angeles as the Blues continue their late push toward a playoff spot.

Alexey Toropchenko, Jake Neighbours and Brandon Saad scored for the Blues, who won their second straight game and moved within six points of the second Western Conference wild-card spot.

Adrian Kempe scored and Cam Talbot made 27 saves for the Kings, who suffered just their second regulation loss in their last seven games.