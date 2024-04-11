NHL roundup: Coyotes edge Canucks in OT, Blues dispatch Blackhawks

NHL roundup: Coyotes edge Canucks in OT, Blues dispatch Blackhawks
Despite defeat, the Canucks have a four-point edge over the Edmonton Oilers for top spot in the Pacific Division
Reuters
Dylan Guenther celebrated his 21st birthday by scoring once in a career-best, four-point performance and Logan Cooley (19) scored the overtime winner in a two-point outing to lead the visiting Arizona Coyotes to a 4-3 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday.

On a day when reports circulated of a potential plan that would see the Coyotes sold and relocated to Salt Lake City, Vladislav Kolyachonok collected one goal and one assist and Josh Brown also scored for Arizona. Goaltender Connor Ingram made 23 saves.

J.T. Miller, Conor Garland and Elias Pettersson scored for the Canucks. Goalie Arturs Silovs stopped 14 shots. Defenseman Quinn Hughes collected three assists, giving him 91 points this season.

The Canucks have a four-point edge over the Edmonton Oilers for the top spot in the Pacific Division, but the Oilers have played two fewer games.

Check out the matdh summary here.

Blues 5, Blackhawks 2

Jordan Kyrou scored twice in the first three minutes as St. Louis dispatched visiting Chicago.

Zack Bolduc and Robert Thomas each had a goal and assist for the Blues, who are 3-1-1 in their past five games.

Philipp Kurashev and Landon Slaggert scored for the Blackhawks, who lost for the third time in their past four games.

Oilers 5, Golden Knights 1

Zach Hyman and Leon Draisaitl each had a goal and an assist and Stuart Skinner made 17 saves as host Edmonton cruised to a victory over Vegas.

Cody Ceci, Mattias Ekholm and Dylan Holloway also scored goals and Ryan McLeod and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins each chipped in with two assists for Edmonton, which played without reigning league MVP and scoring champion Connor McDavid (lower-body injury).

Keegan Kolesar scored a short-handed goal for Vegas, which dropped its third consecutive game. Adin Hill, playing for the first time since sustaining a lower-body injury on March 23 against the Columbus Blue Jackets, finished with 20 saves.

