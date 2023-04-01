NHL roundup: Los Angeles Kings top Nashville Predators to end slide

NHL roundup: Los Angeles Kings top Nashville Predators to end slide
Reuters
Alex Turcotte (22) picked up his first NHL points with a goal and an assist as the visiting Los Angeles Kings beat the Nashville Predators 4-2 on Wednesday in the final game before the All-Star break for both teams.

David Rittich made 39 saves for Los Angeles, which had lost four straight (0-2-2). The Kings also got goals from Carl Grundstrom, Trevor Lewis and Kevin Fiala.

Filip Forsberg and Philip Tomasino scored for the Predators, who have lost three straight (0-2-1). Juuse Saros made 20 saves.

Grundstrom gave the Kings a 1-0 lead at 8:51 of the first period. He controlled a loose puck at center ice, entered the offensive zone two-on-one with Turcotte, kept the puck and beat Saros with a wrist shot from the right circle for his first goal since November 25.

Senators 3, Red Wings 2 (OT)

Shane Pinto scored the game-winning goal with 2:55 remaining in overtime to give Ottawa a road win over Detroit in the last game before the All-Star break for each team.

Streaking toward the Detroit goal, Pinto took a pass from Thomas Chabot and chipped the puck over the stick of Detroit goalie Alex Lyon, who finished with 22 saves.

Mark Kastelic and Brady Tkachuk added goals for Ottawa, which has won two straight and four of its last six. Despite the loss, Detroit has only two regulation losses in its last 13 games.

Ducks 3, Sharks 2 (OT)

Frank Vatrano scored a goal with 53 seconds remaining in overtime and Anaheim entered the All-Star break by rallying to beat visiting San Jose.

Troy Terry scored the game-tying goal with 1:01 remaining in regulation and then delivered an assist on Vatrano's winner as the Ducks won for the third time in four games while extending their point streak to four games.

Anthony Duclair and Marc-Edouard Vlasic scored for the Sharks, who had won four of their past five games, all since Logan Couture made his season debut after recovering from hip and groin injuries.

Mentions
