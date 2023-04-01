NHL roundup: New Jersey Devils rally past Vegas Golden Knights in OT

Tyler Toffoli (31) finished off his sixth career hat trick by scoring 2:35 into overtime as the New Jersey Devils rallied for a wild 6-5 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday in Newark, N.J.

The Devils blew a 3-1 lead but overcame a 5-3 deficit.

Curtis Lazar scored twice, including the tying goal midway through the third period, and Nico Hischier also scored for the Devils, who had lost three of their past four games. Vitek Vanecek made 27 saves for the win.

Jonathan Marchessault scored twice for the Golden Knights, who had their three-game winning streak end and took their seventh straight road loss. Chandler Stephenson, Nicolas Roy and Pavel Dorofeyev also scored for Vegas. Logan Thompson allowed six goals on 38 shots.

Charlie Coyle scored the game-winning goal and added an assist while Jeremy Swayman made 11 of his 20 saves in the third period as Boston defeated visiting Winnipeg.

Coyle's goal with 1:34 left in the opening frame began a three-goal run to close the game for Boston, which earned its fifth win in a row. The Atlantic Division-leading Bruins are 6-0-3 in their past nine games.

Vladislav Namestnikov scored the lone goal and Connor Hellebuyck made 17 stops for Winnipeg, which had not allowed more than three goals in its previous 34 games. That was tied for the sixth-longest streak in NHL history.

Thatcher Demko collected his fifth shutout of the season as host Vancouver beat Chicago and moved to top spot in the league standings. The Canucks have won eight of nine games (8-0-1) and are riding a 16-2-3 run.

While Demko made 31 saves -- a dozen of them in the third period -- to earn his eighth career shutout, Pius Suter and Quinn Hughes scored. Andrei Kuzmenko collected two assists.

Petr Mrazek stopped 27 shots for the Blackhawks, who have been held to two or fewer goals in 10 of their past 12 outings.

Sam Bennett had three assists and Florida scored a trio of third-period goals for a road win over Nashville.

The victory ended the Panthers' four-game losing streak (0-2-2) and continued their great form on the road. Florida has won its past six away games and is among the NHL's leaders with 32 road points this season.

Jeremy Lauzon scored the only goal for the Predators, who are 1-3-0 in their last four games.

Jason Zucker had a goal and an assist against his former team as Arizona downed Pittsburgh in Tempe, Ariz.

Pittsburgh had won 11 straight against the Coyotes, dating to Nov. 7, 2017.

Lars Eller and Sidney Crosby scored for the Penguins, who have lost four of five (1-2-2).

Kaapo Kahkonen made 44 saves and stopped both attempts in the shootout to help visiting San Jose beat Los Angeles.

Fabian Zetterlund, William Eklund and Justin Bailey scored for San Jose, which has won two in a row for the first time since Dec. 5-7.

Quinton Byfield had a goal and an assist, Trevor Moore and Drew Doughty also scored, Kevin Fiala had two assists and David Rittich made 24 saves for the Kings, who are 2-6-5 in their past 13 games.