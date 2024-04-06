NHL roundup: Six unanswered goals push Coyotes beyond Knights

  4. NHL roundup: Six unanswered goals push Coyotes beyond Knights
The Coyotes netted three goals in 67 seconds in the middle of the third
Reuters
Michael Carcone (27) scored twice while Alex Kerfoot (29) added one goal and one assist as the Arizona Coyotes scored six unanswered goals in the third period to beat the Vegas Golden Knights 7-4 Friday night in Tempe, Ariz.

Josh Doan, Nick Bjugstad, Josh Brown and Logan Cooley also tallied for the Coyotes (32-39-5, 69 points), who trailed 4-1 eight minutes into the third period before mounting an incredible comeback against the defending Stanley Cup champs. Goaltender Karel Vejmelka made 20 saves.

William Karlsson scored once in a two-point performance while Jack Eichel, Anthony Mantha and Chandler Stephenson added singles for Vegas (42-26-8, 92 points). Goalie Logan Thompson stopped 25 shots for the Golden Knights, who sit third in the Pacific Division and saw their three-game winning streak end.

The Coyotes netted three goals in 67 seconds in the middle of the third to tie the clash. Carcone followed with the go-ahead goal with 5:13 remaining thanks to a shot that bounced off a defender, and Arizona added two more.

Check out the match summary here.

Hurricanes 4, Capitals 2

Sebastian Aho scored the winning goal within the final two minutes as Carolina tallied four unanswered goals to beat Washington in Raleigh, N.C.

Jake Guentzel scored twice in a three-point performance and Martin Necas scored once for the Hurricanes. Pyotr Kochetkov made 14 saves, and Jaccob Slavin logged two assists.

Alex Ovechkin scored twice and Dylan Strome collected two assists for the Capitals, who have fallen out of a playoff position due to a five-game swoon (0-4-1). Darcy Kuemper stopped 41 shots.

Kraken 3, Ducks 1

Shane Wright had two goals and an assist as Seattle defeated host Anaheim, completing a four-game season sweep of its Pacific Division rivals.

Matty Beniers also scored, Oliver Bjorkstrand contributed two assists and Philipp Grubauer made 16 saves for the Kraken, who have won four of their past six games.

Rookie Leo Carlsson scored an unassisted goal and Lukas Dostal stopped 24 of 27 shots for the Ducks, who have lost 13 of their past 15 games (2-12-1).

Other results:

Rangers 4, Red Wings 3

Oilers 6, Avalanche 2

Sabres 4, Flyers 2

