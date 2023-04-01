Musiala ruled out of Germany friendlies with back injury

Musiala ruled out of Germany friendlies with back injury
Germany midfielder Jamal Musiala (20) will miss his side's upcoming friendlies with Japan and France due to a back injury, the German FA said on Thursday.

The statement said Musiala "would not be available for selection in the upcoming games with Japan and France due to back pain", explaining "he didn't travel to the team hotel today as planned."

Musiala was selected in manager Hansi Flick's 24-man squad for September's friendlies despite a thigh injury, which kept him out of Bayern Munich's past two matches.

Bayern confirmed that Musiala was suffering from a back injury and "needed to pull out" from Saturday's clash with Japan and Tuesday's meeting with France.

Germany will not call in a replacement.

On Wednesday, striker Niclas Fuellkrug left camp and returned to club side Borussia Dortmund due to thigh problems.

Flick called up forward Thomas Muller in Fuellkrug's absence, the first time the veteran has been included in the Germany set-up since the Qatar World Cup in 2022.

Germany have qualified for Euro 2024 as tournament hosts and will therefore only play friendly matches in the lead-up.

Musiala Jamal Germany
Record-breaking Ronaldo 'wants more' with Portugal

