Ohtani says interpreter stole money, denies knowledge of gambling debts

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Baseball
  3. Ohtani says interpreter stole money, denies knowledge of gambling debts
Ohtani says interpreter stole money, denies knowledge of gambling debts
Ohtani and his now-former translator
Ohtani and his now-former translator
Reuters
Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani (29) said on Monday he was the victim of theft by his former interpreter and that he had never bet on baseball or knowingly paid a bookmaker in his first public remarks since the gambling scandal broke last week.

Ohtani's statement was the Japanese ballplayer's first remarks since the allegations of "massive theft" against Ippei Mizuhara surfaced, leading to the interpreter's firing by the team.

"I am very saddened and shocked that someone who I trusted has done this," Ohtani told reporters at a press conference at Dodger Stadium about Mizuhara.

"I do want to make it clear that I never bet on sports or have willfully sent money to the bookmaker," he added later in the press conference.

Ohtani said he was unaware Mizuhara had gambling debts and that he had been lied to repeatedly by the interpreter who has been by his side since he joined Major League Baseball in 2018.

"Obviously I never agreed to pay off the debt or make payments to the bookmaker," he said.

Ohtani said Mizuhara admitted to him in Seoul last week that he had been using Ohtani's account to make the payments.

"At that moment, it was an absurd thing that was happening and I contacted my reps," Ohtani said. he added that he was assisting in all investigations into the matter.

His attorneys told the LA Times last week that Mizuhara had used the ballplayer's funds to pay off an alleged illegal bookmaker, who is reportedly under federal investigation.

ESPN reported that at least $4.5 million had been transferred from Ohtani's account to a Southern California gambling operation.

Questions surrounding Ohtani's involvement in the scandal prompted him to address reporters on Monday, where he spoke through a new interpreter and left without taking questions.

"To summarize how I'm feeling right now - I'm beyond shocked, it's really hard to verbalize how I'm feeling at this point," Ohtani said.

Reuters has been unable to reach Mizuhara for comment.

Ohtani joined the Dodgers last December after signing a $700 million, 10-year contract that brought an end to a high-profile chase for one of the most coveted MLB free agents in recent memory.

The Dodgers play a pre-season game later on Monday. The team's home opener for the 2024 campaign is on Thursday.

Mentions
BaseballOhtani ShoheiLos Angeles DodgersAmerican Sports
Related Articles
Ohtani to address theft allegations against interpreter in press conference
New York Mets announce signing of JD Martinez on one-year deal
MLB launches investigation into Ohtani and ex-interpreter following theft allegations
Show more
Baseball
Texas Rangers' top prospect Wyatt Langford makes roster
Dodgers big-money recruit Yoshinobu Yamamoto rocked by Padres in Seoul
Dodgers fire Shohei Ohtani's interpreter after reports of 'massive theft'
Fans flock to see superstar Shohei Ohtani as MLB season opens in South Korea
Superstar Ohtani excited with South Korean fanfare ahead of opening game
Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole out for two months to start season with elbow injury
Most Read
Argentina's Angel Di Maria threatened by drug gangs in hometown
Dani Alves leaves Spanish prison after paying €1 million bail
Tennis Tracker: Swiatek knocked out of Miami Open in huge upset
Sinner pulls off great escape but no way out for Rune in Miami

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings