Winger Theo Attissogbe scored a try with the last play of the game as France claimed a 40-34 victory over South Africa in a pulsating final of the Nations Championship at Twickenham on Sunday.

France held a 20-3 halftime lead but the Springboks scored four second-half tries to move 31-23 ahead, before France roared back again and, trailing by a point, Attissogbe crossed to seal the win.

France were superb in the opening 40 minutes as they disrupted the Springbok set-piece and scored tries through wingers Attissogbe and Emilien Gailleton, while Kurt-Lee Arendse was shown a 20-minute red card.

The frenetic nature of the contest meant that aside from Arendse’s red card, there were two yellow cards each as the Springboks at one stage played with 13 men.

South Africa won penalties from their first two scrums and from the second of those Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu attempted a shot at goal from just inside the French half that fell under the crossbar but not over.

It was instead France who got on the scoreboard first when Springbok scrum-half Cobus Reinach delayed taking the ball out of the scrum and France won a penalty, which was converted by Thomas Ramos.

But South Africa hit back straight away from the kick-off as France were penalised for sliding into the tackle – something Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus had complained about when the teams met in Paris a fortnight ago, and Feinberg-Mngomezulu converted from in front.

Ramos restored the French lead with another penalty, and that lead was extended when Libbok’s suicidal long pass was easily picked off by Theo Attissogbe and he cantered in to score.

Even worse for the Springboks, wing Kurt-Lee Arendse received a yellow card, later upgraded to a red, for a hip-drop tackle on Louis Bielle-Biarrey in the build-up and was sent to the sin-bin. The latter went off the field with a leg injury.

France were excellent in contesting the Springboks' line-out and stole the ball five yards from their own line as the Springbok set-piece failed to fire.

A superb 50-22 from Ramos gave France an attacking platform and when replacement wing Émilien Gailleton collected a cross-kick left by Arendse’s absence, he was able to canter over and they led 20-3 at half-time.

The Springboks made the brighter start to the second half and after France repelled an attack on their line by holding the ball up, Feinberg-Mngomezulu chased his own kick to score and convert his own try.

Ramos landed a penalty for France, but South Africa, back to 15 players, scored the next try as Damian de Allende burrowed over from close range to narrow the gap to six points.

And from the kick-off, the Springboks profited from some hesitant French defence from a high kick and suddenly they led 24-23.

The Springboks thought they should have had a penalty try when Feinberg-Mngomezulu was tackled early by Dupont as they chased a kick.

Referee Karl Dickson agreed it was an early tackle and sent the French captain to the sin-bin, but did not give the penalty score, though Eben Etzebeth crossed from the resultant line-out and South Africa led by eight points.

But to their credit, France came back into the contest and tries by Charles Ollivon and Attissogbe sealed the win, after Manie Libbok had kicked the Springboks into the lead with a minute to play.