AFCON 2023: Gambia relishing chance to serve as giant-killers all over again

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Africa Cup of Nations
  4. Gambia relishing chance to serve as AFCON giant-killers all over again
Gambia relishing chance to serve as AFCON giant-killers all over again
Gambia are big underdogs again
Gambia are big underdogs again
Reuters
Tiny Gambia might find themselves facing a tough proposition in their group at the Africa Cup of Nations finals but coach Tom Saintfiet reckons none of their fancied opponents will be relishing going up against his side.

Gambia, whose population of some 2.64 million pales in comparison to most countries at this month’s tournament in the Ivory Coast, are competing at the finals for a second time but in their debut appearance two years ago were giant-killers and progressed to the quarter-finals.

"I'm aware that it will be tough to repeat what we did two years ago. Cameroon, Guinea and Senegal are all top contenders and it is a group of death but I don't think any of them is pleased about the prospect of going up against us," Saintfiet said in an interview with Reuters.

Gambia, who start their Group C campaign against holders Senegal in Yamoussoukro on Monday, have progressed rapidly since the arrival of the nomadic Belgian, who had nine different national team coaching jobs before moving to West Africa.

"When I arrived, Gambia were 172 in the world, and they had not won a competitive match for five years. My first salary was the least I'd ever earned but I had made an analysis of the team and I felt there was potential," he said.

"I told the federation president I’d qualify them for the Cup of Nations but he laughed and said ‘First win a match’. But they gave me the freedom to do my job and we slowly built a successful process."

Gambia qualified top of their group to make the 24-team field for the 2021 tournament and continued the upsets at the finals in Cameroon, beating Tunisia and Guinea before succumbing to the hosts in the quarter-finals.

The recipe two years ago was a determination to stay involved in the tournament as long as possible.

"Our attitude was we are not just happy to be here; rather we'll only be happy if we stay as long as possible here. I think that determination was the strength of the team. They were heartbroken when we finally went home," Saintfiet said.

Behind his desk at home in Belgium, Saintfiet has a display of 10 football shirts – all of the different national teams he has coached. His first was Namibia in 2008, and since he has worked in Zimbabwe, Ethiopia, Yemen, Malawi, Togo, Bangladesh, Trinidad & Tobago and Malta before Gambia.

Some of the assignments lasted only months but the 50-year-old says he drew from each experience.

"When I look back, each job helped me to be a better coach, giving me unique insights and helping me learn from mistakes," he added.

His stewardship of Gambia is without a doubt his most successful mission to date and there is every determination to upset the odds all over again.

"We are underdogs but we like it that way," Saintfiet said.

Mentions
FootballAfrica Cup of NationsGambiaAfrican football
Related Articles
Holders Senegal forced into double change just days before AFCON
Gambia keep faith with giant-killers of two years ago for AFCON 2023
2023 Africa Cup of Nations: Everything you need to know about fixtures and dates
Show more
Football
Brazil name Dorival Junior as new head coach after dismissal of Fernando Diniz
Transfer News LIVE: Osimhen shuts down Saudi move, Sancho to Dortmund all but done
Updated
Xavi hoping for another Super Cup-inspired revival at Barcelona
Andre Onana to miss Cameroon's opening AFCON match to play for Manchester United
Derby Week: The Basque Country takes centre stage for the derby that isn't a derby
Chiesa to miss crucial Coppa Italia tie in Allegri's 400th Juventus game
Rudy's Rumour Mill: Saudi clubs keen to tempt De Bruyne & Salah, Napoli look to rebuild
Osimhen hits back at Kvaratskhelia's agent in war of words regarding Saudi move
The Regista: Carrick targets Colwill to perfection as Boro stun Chelsea in League Cup
Ghana boosted as Mohammed Kudus returns to training ahead of AFCON opener
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Osimhen shuts down Saudi move, Sancho to Dortmund all but done
Marc Overmars banned from world football over inappropriate behaviour
Middlesbrough masterclass stuns Chelsea in EFL Cup semi-final
Judd Trump begins Masters title defence with win over Kyren Wilson

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings