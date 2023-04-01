Gambia keep faith with giant-killers of two years ago for AFCON 2023

Gambia will have a consistent look about them for this month’s Africa Cup of Nations finals in the Ivory Coast, selecting 18 players from the squad that provided a giant-killing performance at the last tournament in Cameroon two years ago.

Gambia coach Tom Saintfiet only planned to name his squad on Tuesday, but the final 27-man selection had to be submitted to the Confederation of African Football last Wednesday and they made it public on Sunday.

It sees a return for the bulk of the squad that reached the quarter-final on their debut appearance at the last finals, beating Tunisia in the group stages and Guinea in the last 16.

Among the nine newcomers in a 27-man squad is 19-year-old Feyenoord striker Yankuba Minteh, who has played Champions League this season, and 27-year-old wingback Jacob Mendy, who helped Wrexham in their return to the Football League last year.

Gambia have been drawn in Group C at the tournament in the Ivory Coast and open their campaign against defending champions Senegal in Yamoussoukro on January 15th. They also take on Guinea and Cameroon in their group.

Gambia's group at AFCON Flashscore

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Baboucarr Gaye (Lokomotiv Sofia), Modou Jobe (Musanze), Lamin Sarr (Eskilsminne)

Defenders: Omar Colley (Besiktas), James Gomez (Sparta Prague), Saidy Janko (Young Boys Berne), Dawda Ngum (Ariana), Jacob Mendy (Wrexham), Bubacarr Sanneh (Zvijerda), Muhammed Sanneh (Banik Ostrava), Noah Sonko-Sundberg (Ludogorets Razgrad), Ibou Touray (Stockport County)

Midfielders: Sanyang Abdoulie (Grenoble), Ebou Adams (Cardiff City), Hamza Barry (Vejle), Yusupha Bobb (Kawkab Marrakech), Ebrima Darboe (LASK Linz), Ablie Jallow (Metz), Sulayman Marreh (Gent), Alasana Manneh (Odense)

Forwards: Muhammed Badamosi (Al Hazem), Musa Barrow (Al Tawoon), Assan Ceesay (Damac), Ebrima Colley (Young Boys Berne), Alieu Fadera (Racing Genk), Yankuba Minteh (Feyenoord Rotterdam), Ali Sowe (Ankaragucu).