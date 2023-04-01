Gambia keep faith with giant-killers of two years ago for AFCON 2023

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Africa Cup of Nations
  4. Gambia keep faith with giant-killers of two years ago for AFCON 2023
Gambia keep faith with giant-killers of two years ago for AFCON 2023
Gambia's Musa Barrow controls the ball during the AFCON 2021 quarter-final with Cameroon
Gambia's Musa Barrow controls the ball during the AFCON 2021 quarter-final with Cameroon
AFP
Gambia will have a consistent look about them for this month’s Africa Cup of Nations finals in the Ivory Coast, selecting 18 players from the squad that provided a giant-killing performance at the last tournament in Cameroon two years ago.

Gambia coach Tom Saintfiet only planned to name his squad on Tuesday, but the final 27-man selection had to be submitted to the Confederation of African Football last Wednesday and they made it public on Sunday.

It sees a return for the bulk of the squad that reached the quarter-final on their debut appearance at the last finals, beating Tunisia in the group stages and Guinea in the last 16.

Among the nine newcomers in a 27-man squad is 19-year-old Feyenoord striker Yankuba Minteh, who has played Champions League this season, and 27-year-old wingback Jacob Mendy, who helped Wrexham in their return to the Football League last year.

Gambia have been drawn in Group C at the tournament in the Ivory Coast and open their campaign against defending champions Senegal in Yamoussoukro on January 15th. They also take on Guinea and Cameroon in their group.

Gambia's group at AFCON
Flashscore

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Baboucarr Gaye (Lokomotiv Sofia), Modou Jobe (Musanze), Lamin Sarr (Eskilsminne)

Defenders: Omar Colley (Besiktas), James Gomez (Sparta Prague), Saidy Janko (Young Boys Berne), Dawda Ngum (Ariana), Jacob Mendy (Wrexham), Bubacarr Sanneh (Zvijerda), Muhammed Sanneh (Banik Ostrava), Noah Sonko-Sundberg (Ludogorets Razgrad), Ibou Touray (Stockport County)

Midfielders: Sanyang Abdoulie (Grenoble), Ebou Adams (Cardiff City), Hamza Barry (Vejle), Yusupha Bobb (Kawkab Marrakech), Ebrima Darboe (LASK Linz), Ablie Jallow (Metz), Sulayman Marreh (Gent), Alasana Manneh (Odense)

Forwards: Muhammed Badamosi (Al Hazem), Musa Barrow (Al Tawoon), Assan Ceesay (Damac), Ebrima Colley (Young Boys Berne), Alieu Fadera (Racing Genk), Yankuba Minteh (Feyenoord Rotterdam), Ali Sowe (Ankaragucu).

Mentions
FootballAfrican footballAfrica Cup of NationsGambiaMendy JacobMinteh Yankuba
Related Articles
2023 Africa Cup of Nations: Everything you need to know about fixtures and dates
Senegal include Boulaye Dia in African Cup of Nations squad despite injury woes
Guinea name Keita and Sylla in Africa Cup of Nations squad
Show more
Football
Vlahovic scores added-time winner as Juventus come from behind to beat Salernitana
Football Tracker: Liverpool down Arsenal & Juventus win, Roma in evening action
Updated
Chelsea's Sam Kerr becomes the latest women's footballer to suffer ACL injury
Updated
Resilient Liverpool progress in FA Cup past wasteful Arsenal
Transfer News LIVE: Henderson seeking Premier League return, Bayern want Mukiele
Updated
De Bruyne returns as Manchester City hit five past helpless Huddersfield
Torino thrash 10-man Napoli whose title defence continues to crumble
Four English non-league players headed to AFCON 2023 with Tanzania
AC Milan too good for lowly Empoli as they run away with 3-0 win in Serie A
Most Read
Rafa Nadal withdraws from Australian Open after suffering new injury
Transfer News LIVE: Henderson seeking Premier League return, Bayern want Mukiele
Football Tracker: Liverpool down Arsenal & Juventus win, Roma in evening action
Alexander Zverev-led Germany beat Iga Swiatek's Poland to win United Cup

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings