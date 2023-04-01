Joselu at the double as Real Madrid climb to summit of LaLiga with win over Getafe

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. LaLiga
  4. Joselu at the double as Real Madrid climb to summit of LaLiga with win over Getafe
Joselu at the double as Real Madrid climb to summit of LaLiga with win over Getafe
Joselu scored his first brace for Madrid
Joselu scored his first brace for Madrid
AFP
Joselu netted his first Real Madrid brace in LaLiga as Carlo Ancelotti’s side seized the initiative over Girona in the title race by beating Getafe 2-0, inflicting just a second defeat on the hosts in their last 14 league outings at Coliseum Alfonso Perez.

Los Blancos were forced to come from behind in each of their previous two matches in La Liga, but they looked comfortable in the early stages here. After Vinicius Junior’s low shot was smartly saved by David Soria after the Brazilian raced ahead of the defence, the visitors broke the deadlock.

A silky passage of play made its way out to Lucas Vazquez on the right-hand side, and the winger-turned-fullback whipped in a precise cross for Joselu to head down past Soria for the opener.

Joselu celebrates opening the scoring
Profimedia

Having already relinquished their status as having conceded a league-low six goals at home prior to this one, there was every chance that the hosts would leak a second before the break.

Vazquez again combined with Joselu, who this time struck towards a Soria-guarded bottom corner, before the Getafe stopper was lucky that his defender was able to block Joselu’s effort after he made a mess of a headed clearance.

The Azulones kept it at one, however, and some promising play just before the HT whistle no doubt inspired Jose Bordalas’ men going into the second period.

One player who was especially motivated by that was Mason Greenwood, and the Englishman came out of the tunnel to fire against the post within minutes of the restart. The Manchester United loanee continued to trouble, but his side were hit by a sucker punch from Ancelotti’s men.

Vinicius took advantage of Ferland Mendy’s marauding run to slip through Joselu, who fired back across goal for his and Real Madrid’s second.

Fans were in disbelief that Vinicius didn’t make it three when Soria denied him again one-on-one, and that seemingly gave the home side confidence to make a game of the final minutes

Match stats
Flashscore

In fact, LaLiga joint top-scorer Borja Mayoral was next to strike the post for Getafe, doing so after Luis Milla put him in acres of space in the area. Greenwood soon struck wide too, but the win was ultimately comfortable for the visitors, who recorded an eighth league away game unbeaten to move two points clear in their quest for a 36th La Liga crown.

For Getafe, any outside chances of European football for the first time since 2019/20 are beginning to look slim, but fans shouldn’t be too discouraged by the evening’s performance against Spanish football royalty.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Joselu (Real Madrid)

See a summary of the match

Mentions
FootballLaLigaJoseluGetafeReal Madrid
Related Articles
Tough Las Palmas visit offers Real Madrid chance to take La Liga lead
Editors' Picks: Thrilling title clashes in England and Italy while Six Nations gets underway
Greenwood and Mayoral with the goods as Getafe grind past Granada in LaLiga
Show more
Football
Transfer News LIVE: Bournemouth sign Unal, Broja close to Fulham loan switch
Updated
Manchester United grab dramatic victory at Wolves as Mainoo scores incredible late winner
Orel Mangala joins Lyon on loan from Nottingham Forest with option to buy
West Ham claw back draw with Bournemouth after Kalvin Phillips debut blunder
Lionel Messi makes late cameo as Ronaldo-less Al Nassr crush Inter Miami
Nigeria and South Africa among quarter-final favourites in 'crazy' AFCON
Crystal Palace sign teenage midfielder Adam Wharton from Blackburn
Frank pleased that Toney is still at Brentford but accepts that 'money talks'
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Bournemouth sign Unal, Broja close to Fulham loan switch
Lionel Messi makes late cameo as Ronaldo-less Al Nassr crush Inter Miami
Goalkeeping woes continue to threaten Japan's Asian Cup hopes
Ferrari officially announce signing of Lewis Hamilton on multi-year deal starting in 2025

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings