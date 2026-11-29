AS Monaco came from behind to beat Olympique Lyonnais 3-1, earning their first Ligue 1 win since September and a fourth head-to-head victory in five meetings.

After a winning start away at Lille last week, Carlos Vicens was hoping to build on that performance as Lyon aim to cement their place in the top four. The home side dominated possession in the early stages, but turning dominance into goalscoring chances was proving problematic, as Monaco’s stubborn defence stood firm.

The hosts continued to probe and were patient in the build-up, which paid dividends on the quarter-hour mark. Keito Nakamura collected the ball just outside the box, but showed a quick turn of pace to drive through the Monaco defence, and despite going away from goal, he slotted his finish into the far-left corner.

However, the visitors equalised against the run of play less than 10 minutes later when Denis Zakaria’s cross caused mayhem in the Lyon box, and the hosts’ defence struggled to clear their lines, allowing Matthis Abline to power home the leveller.

The Monegasques shaded proceedings after their goal and came close to turning the game on its head just before half-time, but Dominik Greif did well to deny Abline.

Match momentum Flashscore

Monaco continued to outshine their opponents after the interval, as Takumi Minamino flashed an effort over the bar after latching onto a loose ball on the edge of the box.

Jordan Teze next tried his luck with a low drive from distance, but Greif dropped down to gather the ball.

Lyon struggled throughout the second half, failing to replicate the intensity shown at the start of the contest, and Filipe Luis’ men took advantage by going ahead in the 72nd minute.

Abline was involved once more, driving into the box before his reverse pass found Minamino, and the Japanese international squared the ball across the face of goal for Vanderson to fire into an empty net.

Lyon thought they had equalised in the 91st minute after Corentin Tolisso collected the ball on the byline and picked out Noah Nartey, whose low drive deflected in.

However, a VAR review found that the ball deflected off Nicolas Tagliafico’s arm on the way in, ruling it out. And Folarin Balogun compounded Lyon’s misery when breaking forward to seal victory with a superb dinked finish over Greif in the 100th minute.

Vicens will be left concerned by his side’s performance after initially taking the lead, perhaps exacerbated by midweek European football as his players tired as the contest wore on. It is their first defeat at home in the league this campaign, which draws Monaco level on points (20), with only a superior goal difference keeping Lyon in fifth place.

A first victory in seven league games should provide a boost to the Monegasques after slipping away from European places.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Matthis Abline (AS Monaco)