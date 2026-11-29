Como secured a ninth win in their last 10 games across all competitions with an emphatic 3-0 victory over Juventus, whose five-match unbeaten run (W4, D1) ended with this defeat at Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia.

This was the first time in Serie A history that the hosts had faced Juve with more points at the start of a matchday, and looked to ram home their superiority early on when Lucas Da Cunha's shot was parried to safety by Guglielmo Vicario.

Despite surviving that scare, an already difficult task for the Bianconeri grew harder after Randal Kolo Muani was shown a straight red card for swiping at Alex Valle.

However, Luciano Spalletti’s side responded well and remained resolute against a Como team biding their time to engineer a clear-cut opportunity. The Bianconeri came close to striking first when Nick Woltemade played a lovely one-two with Andrea Cambiaso, but the German’s dink just cleared the target.

Nico Paz then tested Vicario down the other end with a snap shot, but would soon break Juve’s resistance in first-half stoppage time with a superb free-kick that the Tottenham Hotspur loanee would have been disappointed not to keep out. Cesc Fabregas would have been pleased with his side’s first-half display, with the only blemishes concerning the injury-enforced withdrawals of Luis Milla and Valle.

Match momentum Flashscore

The Bianconeri sat very deep at the start of the second half to avoid further damage, but Como doubled their advantage in the 63rd minute.

Vicario punched Da Cunha’s corner straight into the path of Samuele Ricci, whose shot ricocheted off Pape Matar Sarr and into the path of Anastasios Douvikas, who slotted home his 12th goal of the season. The Greece international scored his second to compound Juve’s misery in the 80th minute with a superb left-footed volley, completing a job very well done.

The result continues the upward trajectory for Fabregas’ side, who have now won all three of their matches in all competitions since the last international break without conceding.

They move up to fourth in the Serie A table, while Spalletti’s side remain seventh after this defeat and are now eight points adrift of Como in the Champions League places.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Nico Paz (Como)