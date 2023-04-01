Jarrod Bowen signs new seven-year West Ham contract

The 26-year-old has scored 45 goals in 166 appearances for the Hammers, including the winner in last season's Europa Conference League final

Jarrod Bowen (26) has signed a new seven-year contract with West Ham, the Premier League club announced on Sunday.

He has scored 45 goals in 166 appearances for the Hammers, including the winner in last season's Europa Conference League final to win the club's first silverware since 1980.

Bowen, who was recalled to the England squad last week, has struck five times in nine appearances this season.

"Everyone knows what this club means to me, so committing my future until 2030 means so much to me and my family," said Bowen.

"Winning the Europa Conference League in Prague was an amazing moment, scoring the winner in the last minute will be something I'll cherish forever."

West Ham boss David Moyes hailed the deal as "great news" for the club.

"His goal in Prague will live long in the memory for everyone connected to West Ham," said Moyes.

"It's given him a platform to go from strength to strength and we're really reaping the benefits, he's getting better and better."

Bowen, who joined West Ham from Hull for £18 million in 2020, has previously been linked with a move to Liverpool as a potential successor to Mohamed Salah.