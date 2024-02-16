Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou has 'no interest' in Liverpool rumours

Ange Postecoglou has impressed in the Premier League
AFP
Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou (58) on Friday brushed off talk that he could replace Jurgen Klopp (56) at Premier League leaders Liverpool, saying the rumours were of "no interest" to him.

Klopp last month made a shock announcement that he would stand down at the end of the season following nine years in charge.

Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso, who had five years as a player at Liverpool, has been tipped to return to Merseyside.

British media reports have suggested experienced Australian manager Postecoglou is also on a shortlist of names being drawn up by Liverpool to fill one of the top jobs in world football.

But he insisted his sole focus was on ensuring Tottenham, currently fourth in the Premier League table, finished as strongly as possible in his first season with the London club.

"I may be on a shortlist? I don't think I want to say anything about that because I don't think that's ever going to enter my brain space for what are my priorities in life and my profession right now," he said on the eve of Saturday's home match against Wolves.

"Well I am (just getting started at Spurs). Not just feel - I am. I've only been here seven months, so that's self-explanatory."

The former Celtic and Australia boss added: "That's the funny space when we talk about managers. When we're not going well, then there's questioning about whether we're going to be here.

"When you're potentially going OK, there's still questions about whether you're going to be here. The reality of it is - most of it is out of our hands."

Postecoglou was asked whether it was flattering to be linked with the Liverpool job.

"It doesn't matter, but at the end of the day, if I'm doing a good job then hopefully people will acknowledge that in one form or another - whatever that form is," he said.

"But so-called 'chat', really? That's of no interest to me."

The Australian said his long career as a manager meant he knew what to focus on.

"Right now it's about finishing the season strongly with Tottenham and making sure we're trying to establish a really strong foundation for who we want to be in the years to come," he said.

"That can only happen if I'm totally focused on what these last 14 games can bring for us."

