Tottenham come from behind to beat Crystal Palace thanks to three late strikes

Tottenham come from behind to beat Crystal Palace thanks to three late strikes

Tottenham Hotspur showed great character to come from a goal down to sweep past Crystal Palace via a 3-1 scoreline and claim a ninth consecutive home win over the Eagles in the Premier League.

After having two weeks to reflect on their defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers, a highly motivated Spurs side had a chance to issue a positive response inside the opening 20 minutes.

Timo Werner went racing through on goal before his attempt at rounding Sam Johnstone proved to be a fruitless one, with the outstretched goalkeeper making an important stop to deny the RB Leipzig loanee.

The visitors were content to frustrate their hosts in Oliver Glasner’s first away game, but they still managed to produce a promising foray forward on the half-hour mark.

A neat passage of play created the chance for Jordan Ayew to test Guglielmo Vicario with an effort that would have been chalked off for an offside infringement.

With the scoreline still goalless at the break, the UEFA Champions League-chasing hosts ramped up their attacking efforts in the early stages of the second period.

Spurs captain Son Heung-Min went agonisingly close to beating Johnstone at the near post, only to see his sweeping effort crash off the upright.

Moments after breathing a huge sigh of relief, the Palace faithful were sent into raptures thanks to Eze’s brilliance.

The 25-year-old picked himself up after winning a free-kick to send an unstoppable strike out of Vicario’s reach and register his sixth league goal of the season.

Match stats Opta by StatsPerform

Ange Postecoglou quickly turned to his bench to introduce the attacking quality of Brennan Johnson.

Within minutes of his arrival, the Wales international spurned a glorious chance to restore parity, lifting the ball harmlessly over the bar after meeting Son’s inadvertent pass.

Johnson ultimately made amends in the 77th minute when he showed great determination to tee up Werner to guide home his first Tottenham goal.

Within three minutes, Cristian Romero completed the turnaround, towering above Joel Ward to nod in from James Maddison’s lofted cross.

Son slotted past Johnstone in the closing stages to wrap up the win and move Spurs to within two points of the top four for the time being, while Palace drop down to 14th spot.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Cristian Romero (Tottenham Hotspur)

Get all of our stats from this match here.