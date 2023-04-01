Los Angeles Angels' superstar Shohei Ohtani ruled out for the rest of the season

  Los Angeles Angels' superstar Shohei Ohtani ruled out for the rest of the season
Los Angeles Angels' superstar Shohei Ohtani ruled out for the rest of the season
Reuters
Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani (29) will not play again this season after suffering a side strain, the Major League Baseball (MLB) team said on Saturday.

The three-time All-Star's pitching season was already over after he suffered torn elbow ligaments.

The side injury occurred during batting practice on September 4th and Japanese Ohtani has not played since.

The American League MVP front-runner may have played his last game for the Angels as he is expected to become one of the most highly sought-after free agents in the off-season.

He made 44 home runs this season with a career-best .304 batting average.

