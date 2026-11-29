Shota Imanaga spent three years in Chicago with the Cubs

Free-agent left-hander Shota Imanaga has agreed to a contract with the Texas Rangers, multiple media outlets reported on Sunday.

The Athletic reported the deal is worth $51 million for three years.

Imanaga, 33, posted an 11-10 record with a 3.77 ERA in 32 appearances (all starts) last season with the Chicago Cubs. He surrendered 35 homers in 2026, but the reported signing would have Imanaga working most games at pitcher- friendly Globe Life Field instead of at hitter-friendly Wrigley Field.

In three seasons with the Cubs, Imanaga had a 35-21 record with 465 strikeouts and an ERA of 3.45 in 86 games (all starts).

Imanaga was 15-3 with a 2.91 ERA in 173 1/3 innings with 174 strikeouts as a rookie in 2024. He was selected to the National League All-Star team.

He spent eight seasons in the Nippon Professional Baseball League before leaving for Major League Baseball. He had a 64-50 record and a 3.18 ERA in 165 games (24 starts).