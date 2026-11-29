Kel'el Ware scored 30 points as the struggling Milwaukee Bucks sent the Oklahoma City Thunder spinning to a fourth straight defeat with a 119-111 victory on Saturday.

Ware was backed with 28 points from Ryan Rollins as the Eastern Conference's bottom club Milwaukee improved to 3-18 for the season and Oklahoma City's problems worsened.

Oklahoma City have been decimated by injuries to key players since the start of the campaign, with Jaylin Williams, Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams all out.

Two-time reigning NBA Most Valuable Player Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder scoring with 31 points on Saturday but could not drag the 2025 NBA champions over the line after a late fourth quarter rally.

Oklahoma City fell to 10-10 with their latest loss and are 10th in the Western Conference standings.

Elsewhere on Saturday, the Houston Rockets took full advantage of a depleted Philadelphia 76ers line-up to cruise to a 131-93 victory.

With LeBron James, Joel Embiid and Jaylen Brown all missing for the Sixers, the Rockets romped home with 21 points from Alperen Sengun and 20 points from Amen Thompson.

In other games, the Orlando Magic cruised to a 116-91 blowout of the Washington Wizards to improve to 8-10 in the Eastern Conference standings.

Franz Wagner led the Magic scoring with 23 points while Tristan da Silva rattled in six three-pointers to finish with 22 points in an eye-catching appearance from the bench.

Trae Young led Washington’s scoring with 19 points as the Wizards fell to 7-13 for the season.

The Brooklyn Nets meanwhile held off a furious late rally from the Charlotte Hornets to dig out a 118-116 win on the road. Leading the way for Brooklyn was Julius Randle with 28 points while Michael Porter Jr. and Day'Ron Sharpe combined for 42 as the Nets used their fast start to hold on.

The Nets led by 27 points in the second quarter but were left hanging on at the end before squeezing victory by two points. While others struggled around him, Coby White put up an impressive 37 points in this one supported by 27 from Naz Reid, while the rest of Charlotte's starting lineup combined for just 12 points as they fall to 4-14 on the season.

In another tight contest, the Chicago Bulls held off a talented Indiana Pacers squad, with Buddy Hield (19 points), Tre Jones (19 points) and Matas Buzelis (22 points) leading the charge for the Bulls at home. The Bulls were without their star rookie in Caleb Wilson, but held on for the tight one point win regardless as they outscored Indiana by 9 points in the second half, moving to just 3-6 at home this season with the win.

In the loss, Indiana had five players in double digits led by 19 from each Kelly Oubre Jr. and Aaron Nesmith, but with the team struggling to slow down Chicago's offense in the second half, their disappointing start to the season continues as they move to 6-14 on the year.