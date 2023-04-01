Chicago's Wrigley Field set to host 2025 Winter Classic

The Chicago Blackhawks will host the 2025 NHL Winter Classic at historic Wrigley Field, a league source confirmed to ESPN on Tuesday.

The St Louis Blues will be the visiting team as the Winter Classic returns to 'The Friendly Confines' for the second time. The Blackhawks played the Detroit Red Wings at the home of the Chicago Cubs in 2009.

The Red Wings won that New Year's Day game 6-4 before a crowd of 40,818.

It will be the fourth Winter Classic appearance and league-leading seventh outdoor game for the Blackhawks, who played against the Boston Bruins in the 2019 Winter Classic at Notre Dame Stadium.

The Blues' most recent appearance in the Winter Classic was in 2022 against the host Minnesota Wild at Target Field in Minneapolis.