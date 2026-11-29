The Montreal Canadiens have dropped three straight on the back of a loss to the Vegas Golden Knights while the Tampa Bay Lightning grind out a win over the Florida Panthers.

The Vegas Golden Knights (16-7-5) have been off to another terrific start this season, and on Saturday they put in another complete performance as the Montreal Canadiens (14-9-4) dropped their fourth straight game. The story of Vegas' success in this one was told by veteran William Karlsson who tallied his first hat-trick of the season, with Trevor Connelly adding to his Calder campaign with a goal and an assist in support.

Adin Hill also played a major role for Vegas, stopping 22 of the 24 shots he saw on the night as they cruised to a 6-2 win, with the Canadiens now dropping seven of their last 10 games despite goals to Juraj Slafkovsky and Nick Suzuki on the night.

The Tampa Bay Lightning (16-8-2) have been quietly rolling early in 2026/27, and on Saturday they had an opportunity to make a statement against the rival Florida Panthers (15-9-3) in the latest installment of the Battle of Florida. This one was tight and physical throughout, with the game heading into the third period with Tampa Bay holding the 2-1 lead on the back of goals to Gage Goncalves and Sam O'Reilly.

However, O'Reilly's goal would be the eventual game winner as Andrei Vasilevsky stopped all but one of the 17 shots he saw on the night as Tampa Bay kept their hopes of chasing down top spot in the Atlantic Division alive early in the year with a key two points.

The Nashville Predators (14-6-6) start this year has been better than many expected, and with another key win on Saturday, the team has moved into second place in the Central Division after taking down the Detroit Red Wings (10-13-3). It was a close affair however, with a goal and an assist to Filip Forsberg leading the way for Nashville while an Andrew Copp goal in the third period made this a one-goal game.

The Predators put the game away behind 32 saves from Juustus Anunen, with Lucas Raymond tallying a goal and an assist in the loss as Detroit fall to 5-8-1 at home this year as their woes both on and off the ice continue in 2026/27.

The New Jersey Devils (19-8-0) didn't play Connor Hellebuyck when the team took on the Winnipeg Jets (14-10-4) earlier this month, but at home, the former Hart Trophy winner got his chance to play against his former team, this time on home ice. In the game, Hellebuyck was a star for New Jersey, stopping 30 of the 31 saves from the Jets as the team closed out a 2-0-0 back-to-back following their win on Friday afternoon.

Goals to Arseny Gritsyuk and Jack Hughes were enough to get the job done for the Devils, and even though Winnipeg fell short, Nico Daws was terrific, stopping 28 of 30 shots with the Jets going 1-1-0 in their two matchups against Hellebuyck post-trade.

The New York Rangers (14-11-1) have been in a bit of a free fall as of late, and in the second of a back-to-back on Saturday, they battled a Calgary Flames (11-15-2) team that have proven hard to be put away early in 2026/27. This game was no different, as the first two periods saw the teams battle to a 0-0 draw before Noah Laba gave the Rangers their only goal on the night, with that being all the offense they needed.

This game was all about the goaltending as Joonas Korpisalo posted a shutout on 30 shots while Dustin Wolf stopped 27 of the 28 shots he saw on the night, and with the game finishing 1-0, it was much tighter than the Rangers would have liked at home.

It's not been a pretty start for either the Pittsburgh Penguins (9-15-2) or the Toronto Maple Leafs (10-14-4) this season, and on Saturday, they played to a very competitive overtime finish in Pittsburgh. In the first three periods, goals to Kris Letang, Darren Raddysh, John Tavares and Tommy Novak had this game locked at 2-2, but from there it was the Penguins that took over in OT, with Hendrix Lapierre tallying his fourth of the year as the game winner.

Despite the loss, Sergei Bobrovsky had his first great outing for Toronto in a long time, stopping 38 of the 41 shots on net, but with Toronto managing just 17 total shots on net, the team should be happy to come out of this matchup with a single point.

Last year, the Carolina Hurricanes (20-3-3) met and swept the Ottawa Senators (17-8-3) in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, and on Saturday, the two teams met for the first time in 2026/27, with Ottawa providing a much stiffer challenge this time around. However, the result was the same, with goals to Sebastian Aho, Nicolas Deslauriers and Jaccob Slavin proving the difference despite the Senators push back with a Stephen Halliday goal in the third giving them an opportunity to tie things up.

The Hurricanes hung on however, moving to 20-3-3 on the season as they've clearly not missed a beat following their Stanley Cup win, but for the Senators, it was a great showing that proves this team is on a different level this season.

The Washington Capitals (12-12-0) have been one of the NHL's most underwhelming teams this season, but on Saturday they may have picked up one of their most important wins, taking down the St. Louis Blues (14-10-3) on the road. Despite the first period ending 1-1, it was all offense from the Capitals after that as they out shot their opponents 33-15 in this one with goals to four different players and two assists from rising star Ryan Leonard leading them to a much needed win.

In net, the Capitals got a stellar game from Clay Stevenson as he stopped 14/15 against the Blues, but even with the win, Washington need to find consistency as they move to 12-12-0 on the season with a 4-5-0 record away from home thus far.

The New York Islanders (13-8-5) have shown plenty of progress in recent times, and on Saturday, they continued their fantastic start on the road as they move to 7-3-3 with a win over the Philadelphia Flyers (10-13-6). It was a 2-0 second period that led the Islanders to the win on the back of goals from Matias Maccelli and Brayden Schenn, with the defense taking over from there.

Despite a third period goal to Cam York, the Islander hung on with Ilya Sorokin leading the way, stopping 21 of the 22 shots he saw on the night as the Islanders hung on for the major victory, keeping their hold of the third spot in the Metropolitan Division standings.

It's been a good start to 2026/27 for both the Dallas Stars (16-8-2) and Utah Mammoth (14-11-3), and in the latest meeting of Central Division rivals, the offense came out to play in a big way. All three periods featured at least three combined goals, with Jason Robertson (2G, 2A) and Miro Heiskanen (1G, 4A) once again playing starring roles to lead their team to victory alongside three other Stars with multiple points.

For Utah, it was two goals to Logan Cooley that kept them within reach in this one, but with Jake Oettinger making 35 saves on Saturday night, the Stars clinched a major victory, moving to 10-6-0 on home ice in 2026/27 in the process.