The day after Thanksgiving, the Toronto Maple Leafs stun the Boston Bruins early while New Jersey, St. Louis and Utah pick up chaotic wins early in the day.

The Toronto Maple Leafs (10-14-3) have struggled mightily as of late, but during an early game on Friday, they showed just how good they can be at their best as they took down the division rival Boston Bruins (15-9-1). While Boston raced out to the 1-0 lead, it was all Toronto from there, with veteran Morgan Rielly tallying his first and second goal of the year while Colton Sissons added a goal and an assist to give Toronto the victory.

Toronto picked up the win despite being out-shot 28-18, with Anthony Stolarz making 27 saves in this one, with a Casey Mittelstadt goal not being enough for the Bruins as they now move to 9-6-0 on home ice this season with the loss.

In other early action, the New Jersey Devils (18-8-0) continued their hot start at home as they moved to 11-3-0 on home ice this year with a dramatic comeback to take down the highly competitive Calgary Flames (11-14-2). While the Flames entered the third period with a 3-2 lead, Jack Hughes took over with a stunning highlight reel goal before assisting on the eventual game winner to Connor Brown as the Devils hung on for the 5-3 victory.

In the loss, former Devil Simon Nemec tallied two assists for the Flames, but with the team unable to generate offense in the third, they came up short as they've fallen to 1-2-0 on their current road trip with a tough defeat on Friday afternoon.

The Utah Mammoth (14-10-3) have been off to a very good start in 2026/27, and while it went the distance on Friday, they were able to claim two points again against the very tough Nashville Predators (13-6-6). In this one, Anders Lee found the back of the net twice for Utah while Mikhail Sergachev, Mackenzie Weegar and Clayton Keller all had multiple points, but despite out-shooting Nashville 35-21, this one went all the way into a shootout.

In three rounds of the shootout, Vincent Trocheck was the only player to find the back of the net, and while it wasn't a pretty game for either goaltender, the Mammoth come out on top in dramatic circumstances, moving to 8-7-1 on the raod in 2026/27 in the process.

The St. Louis Blues (14-9-3) have picked up genuine momentum in recent times, and on Friday, they rode another high scoring performance to a win over the Dallas Stars (15-8-2), their seventh win in their last nine overall games. Once again, the Blues biggest stars led the way on Friday, with Jake Neighbours (3 assists), Dylan Holloway (2 goals, 1 assist) and Robert Thomas (1 goal, 2 assists) all playing starring roles as they moved to 9-3-1 at home in 2026/27.

The Stars fought hard however, with two goals and an assist to Jason Robertson giving them a 3-2 lead early in the third period, but with Holloway's empty net goal late in the third, the Blues continued their red-hot run against a key division rival.

The Ottawa Senators (17-7-3) have been rolling atop the Atlantic Division to start the new season, and on Friday, they picked up another key win over a division rival, and this time, they made an example of the Tampa Bay Lightning (15-8-2). In all three periods, the Senators tallied two goals, and while the Lightning fought back in the third, it wasn't enough as Ottawa cruised to the win behind two goals from star forward Tim Stutzle.

Jake Guentzel would eventually beat Linus Ullmark twice in the third, but it was too little to late, as the star goaltender moves to 13-2-0 on the season with 18 saves as the Senators make it six wins in their last eight games to stay four points clear atop the division standings.

The Florida Panthers (14-8-3) have gotten healthy in recent times, as a result they've found their best hockey of the year, proving it again on Friday with a big win over the tough Washington Capitals (11-11-0). After a second Cole Hutson goal of the night in the third, the Panthers faced a 2-1 deficit, but in the final five minutes, the team got goals to Eetu Luostarainen and Sam Bennett, with Bennett's eventual game winner coming with less than 30 seconds to go in the game.

While he wasn't perfect, Jacob Markstrom stopped 24 of the 26 shots he saw from Washington on the night, and with the Panthers now at 8-5-3 away from home in the 2026/27 season, they're inching closer to top spot in the Atlantic Division, now sitting in second place.

The Philadelphia Flyers (10-12-6) have been at the center of controversy off the ice this season, but after scratching star winger Matvei Michkov, they managed a dominant home win over the struggling Vancouver Canucks (6-21-1). Through five different goal scorers with Tyson Foerster and Travis Konecny both having multi-point nights, the Flyers got off to a red-hot start at home, and while Vancouver tallied two consolation goals, their tank rolls on with another road loss.

In the win, Flyers goaltender Dan Vladar stopped 18 of the 20 shots he saw, with the victory moving the Flyers to 5-5-3 on home ice this season as the team have now moved into fifth place in the Metropolitan Division standings.

The Detroit Red Wings (10-12-3) finally traded Dylan Larkin, and now, with the team hoping to finally play with some freedom, they managed to grind out a tough 2-0 victory on Friday against the inconsistent Columbus Blue Jackets (9-14-1). Detroit's goals came from J.T. Compher and late in the third to Alex DeBrincat, but the star of the show was veteran John Gibson, as he stopped all 18 shots on the night to pick up his first shutout of the 2026/27 regular season.

In the loss, there wasn't very much to talk about for Columbus, as the team are now just 6-7-1 at home on the year as they are now just three points from the bottom of the Metro Division, a major step back after showing so much promise in 2025/26.

The Los Angeles Kings (9-12-2) have somewhat turned the tide of their season in recent weeks, and on Friday, they picked up two key points in a wide open Pacific Division with a win over the Anaheim Ducks (12-14-1). Despite falling into a 2-0 hole, Mats Zuccarello tied this one up with back-to-back goals before Adrian Kempe, Andre Lee and Trevor Moore helped them pick up a critical win, their fourth in their past five games.

In the loss, Stian Solberg scored 20-year-old Stian Solberg scored the first and second goal of his NHL career with the Ducks, but with Laurent Brossoit allowing four goals on just 20 shots in this one, the Ducks have fallen as they continue their inconsistent start to 2026/27.

The San Jose Sharks (12-14-2) have failed to find their best consistently in 2026/27, but on Friday they made a major statement with a dominant home win over the Vegas Golden Knights (15-7-5), moving to 7-7-1 at home this season. In the win, it was Adam Gaudette and Macklin Celebrini, both with a goal and an assist that led the way, while goaltender Yaroslav Askarov stopped 27 of the 28 shots he saw, showing the potential he has between the pipes.

Despite the loss, Vegas remain dominant on the road with a record of 8-3-2, but in this one, a power play goal to Jack Eichel simply wasn't enough to get the job done as the Sharks pick up a much needed two points in the Pacific Division race.

The Colorado Avalanche (15-7-3) appeared headed for a certain loss against the Minnesota Wild (18-4-6) on Friday, but they turned things around in the third, notching three goals in the final seven minutes of the game to secure one point and send this into overtime. There, neither team would score, and in the shootout, it was star defenseman Cale Makar that came up clutch, stealing two points from Minnesota in a game that seemed well out of grasp.

In the loss, Minnesota got two goals from Joel Eriksson Ek and one from Blake Coleman, but things simply got away from them in the third, and with the two points, the Avalanche have inched closer to chasing down the Wild in the Central Division standings.