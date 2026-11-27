Lukko responded to their humbling loss to SaiPa last time out by beating Jukurit and returning to the top of the Liiga table, as JYP strengthened their place in the top four and Tappara ended their losing streak.

The crushing 6-1 defeat three nights earlier was Lukko's first loss in 11 matches, while an overtime win for Ilves had taken the Tampere side two points clear at the top. However, the Rauma side hit back with a 4-1 win over Jukurit to return to the summit, going a point clear with two matches still in hand.

The home crowd were looking for a response, and they got one after just 38 seconds as Antti Saarela broke the deadlock. Less than eight minutes later it was 2-0 thanks to an Alex Beaucage strike, before Leo Tuuva added a third in period two.

Jesper Olofsson got the visitors on the board in the third period, but Jasu Mensonen's goal with five minutes to play ended any hope of a comeback, as Jukurit stay fourth with three defeats in their last four.

SaiPa had the chance to replace Jukurit in the top four but failed to do so, instead losing to IFK Helsinki 4-3 for a first loss in three as the home side made it five wins in a row and climbed to seventh.

Brian Kramer's goal in the 11th minute for SaiPa was the only one until deep in the second period when HIFK produced a quick turnaround through Vincent Marleau and Ilari Melart. The visitors were back in front six minutes into the third thanks to strikes from Petrus Palmu and Mikko Perttu, but again the Helsinki side turned the match on its head with an equaliser from Niko Huuhtanen before Daniel Makiaho struck in the final minute, with both goals assisted by Iiro Pakarinen and David Nemecek.

JYP returned to winning ways and stayed five points behind leaders Lukko with a 3-0 success away at KalPa, who stay four points from safety as their losing run stretched to seven matches. Alexander True, Daniel Torgersson and Arvid Costmar scored a goal in each, but not only did Oskari Salminen keep a 21-save shutout, he assisted Costmar's late strike.

KooKoo's two-game winning run is over after a 4-1 defeat at home to Hameenlinna, who moved up to 11th place. The hosts put themselves on course for a third win when Roope Tossavainen gave them a 15th-minute lead, but once Renars Krastenbergs levelled soon after it was all HPK, as Roope Vesterinen and Krastenbergs put them clear after 40 minutes and Miska Kukkonen added another early in period three.

Tappara finally ended their seven-match losing run in the league with a 2-0 victory over Kiekko-Espoo. Joni Tuulola broke the deadlock just before the midpoint of the match and Otto Rauhala settled it with an empty-net strike, while Christian Heljanko made 21 saves to keep the visitors at bay, as 10th-placed KE fell to a second successive defeat, while the Battle Axe returned to the top 12.

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