Relegation-threatened KalPa snapped a seven-game losing run in unlikely fashion by beating third-placed JYP, as the top two, Lukko and Ilves, pulled further clear at the top with victories.

KalPa had only picked up two points from those seven losses, but hauled in three more with a 4-2 away victory that takes them to within three points of safety. JYP's third place is not yet under threat despite two defeats in their last three.

It looked like more of the same for KalPa when they fell behind to Leevi Tukiainen's goal after six minutes, but Rasmus Miilunpohja drew them level soon after before Joona Saarelainen struck to give them the lead midway through the match.

Things got better for the Kuopio side nine minutes from time when Juuso Kononen made it 3-1, and though Juuso Puustinen pulled one back with four minutes left, KalPa held their nerve and Jonne Tammela sealed the win with an empty-net goal a minute from time.

JYP are now seven points shy of second-placed Ilves, who made it six wins on the bounce by beating IFK Helsinki 3-1. Dominik Lakatos and Topi Hynninen had the hosts two clear after 40 minutes before Jake Leschyshyn halved the deficit in the first minute of the third period. However, Aleks Haatanen restored Ilves' cushion in the final seven minutes to confirm the end of HIFK's five-match winning streak.

But Ilves stay a point behind Lukko, who made it back-to-back wins with a 3-1 success of their own against Jukurit, who slipped to a fourth defeat in five. It was 0-0 after two periods but the match came alive early in the third when Aleksi Saarela's opener for Lukko was cancelled out 14 seconds later by Alex Lintuniemi. Arttu Karki restored the lead five minutes later but this time Jukurit couldn't hit back and Felix Robert's last-minute empty-netter ended the contest.

Jukurit dropped out of the top four as SaiPa made it three wins in four by downing Jokerit 4-3 after overtime, as the Helsinki side are now nine points from safety. Otto Hokkanen's goal after 21 seconds looked to be enough for the lead after one period only for Markus Hannikainen and Aleksi Mustonen to score in the final three minutes of the first to put Jokerit ahead.

Mikko Perttu then scored the only goal of the second to level for SaiPa, and after Andrew Lucas put Jokerit ahead again 12 minutes from the end it looked to be enough for the points, only for Brian Kramer to equalise in the final minute. All the momentum was with the home side in overtime, and so it proved in the third minute, when Kramer and Petrus Palmu set up Nick Zabaneh to win it for SaiPa.

TPS Turku were 3-0 up after 20 minutes but needed overtime in the end to win 5-4 and deny Kiekko-Espoo what would have been a remarkable turnaround. Kasper Pikkarainen scored two and assisted one as TPS also led 4-2, before Jani Lajunen equalised to make it 4-4 with 10 seconds left. However, Paavo Fugleberg spared the home side's blushes two minutes into the extra period.

Pelicans took advantage of the sides above them not playing and jumped from 14th to 11th with a 7-1 victory over last-placed KooKoo, who have lost twice since their only back-to-back wins of the season. Aidan Dudas, Liam Hawel, Brett Stapley and Santeri Sulku all scored one and assisted one, though Hannes Hakkila and Oleksii Myklukha were the top scorers with three assists each. The Lahti side were already 6-0 up when Robert Rooba scored to ensure KooKoo avoided a shutout.

Assat and Karpat both came into their match on the back of three straight defeats, and it was the Pori side who ended their slump with a 3-1 home win with goals from Simon Pinard, Valtteri Lipiainen and Patrik Juhola. Assat are sixth and Karpat down in ninth place.

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