Swedish Hockey League (SHL) leaders Farjestad have secured their first three-point win in four attempts, inflicting a third successive defeat on Skelleftea. Elsewhere, Timra picked up a big shutout win over Linkoping but stay out of the top six thanks to Brynas getting a shutout of their own against Orebro.

After their long winning run came to an end, Farjestad needed penalties to avoid a second loss in a row last time out, but there were no such nerves this time as a strong start took them clear of Skelleftea, who hang onto third place despite three straight defeats.

Victor Ejdsell missed a penalty in the first minute, only to pick himself up and break the deadlock in the fifth. Radim Zohorna added a second two minutes later, and despite losing Adam Mattsson for high sticking, shorthanded Farjestad made it 3-0 after just over seven minutes through Joakim Nygard.

Jonathan Johnson and Andreas Johnson pulled goals back for Skelleftea late in the second period and early in the third, but both times Farjestad restored their three-goal cushion with a brace from Marcus Johansson. Rickard Hugg again cut the gap in the last 10 minutes, but a second from Ejdsell settled it, 6-3, with a minute to play.

Farjestad increased their lead at the top to seven points as Frolunda were beaten 2-1 after penalties by Vaxjo, falling to their third loss in five, while it's four wins in five for the ninth-placed Lakers. Eemeli Suomi's second-period goal was cancelled out by Samuel Fagemo levelling for Frolunda in the third, but when Sebastian Strandberg and Olivier Nadeau scored in the shootout, Fagemo and Filip Cederqvist were unable to respond.

Skelleftea stay third by virtue of Orebro falling to a first defeat in four, going down 3-0 at Brynas who made it five wins in six and stay in sixth place. Gustav Hillstrom scored in the first and second periods before Kieffer Bellows added a late empty-net goal, while Erik Kallgren shone for Brynas by saving all 29 of Orebro's shots on goal.

Rogle are in seventh place but level on points with Brynas after picking up a second win in a row, winning 5-3 at Lulea, who remain 10th despite successive losses. The scores were level at 3-3 with 10 minutes left before Calle Sjalin and Albin Sunsdvik took Rogle clear, as Lubos Horky led the game with three points.

Timra remain a point outside the top six despite a 6-0 victory over Linkoping, who remain in the bottom two after three losses on the bounce. Anton Wedin scored the final two of the rout as Otto Kivenmaki and Anton Lander picked up two points each, while Jacob Johansson made 20 saves for his shutout.

Malmo failed to make ground on the top four as their three-match winning run wass ended by Djurgarden, who came from a goal down to win 2-1. Axel Sundberg's first-period goal had the Redhawks ahead, but a kneeing call against Fredrik Handemark allowed the visitors to score two powerplay goals in 33 seconds through Joseph Snively and Nils Aman to end Djurgarden's first win in six.

HV 71 went from bottom of the table to 12th place with a 3-1 win against fellow strugglers IF Bjorkloven, as the Jonkoping side recorded a third win in five and handed the promoted side an 11th loss in 12. Jonathan Ang and Pavol Regenda decided the match with two goals in 17 seconds in the 52nd minute.

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