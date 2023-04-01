South Africa's Nienaber changes 14 for Romania test and selects four scrum halves

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Rugby Union
  3. World Cup
  4. South Africa's Nienaber changes 14 for Romania test and selects four scrum halves
South Africa's Nienaber changes 14 for Romania test and selects four scrum halves
South Africa head coach Jacques Nienaber
South Africa head coach Jacques Nienaber
Reuters
South Africa coach Jacques Nienaber (50) has made 14 changes to his side for the Rugby World Cup Pool B clash with minnows Romania in Bordeaux on Sunday, with Damian Willemse (25) the only player retained from their opening 18-3 victory over Scotland.

Willemse moves from full back to fly half and will take over the kicking duties, as Nienaber named all four of his scrum halves in the matchday 23.

Cobus Reinach (33) starts in the number nine jersey, while the electric Grant Williams (27) will play on the wing. Jaden Hendrikse (23) and Faf de Klerk (31) are on the bench.

"Grant played school rugby on the wing, and he has come on at wing before for us, so we are excited to give him this opportunity to start there and for him to gain international experience in the position," Nienaber said.

"Faf is also one of our back up flyhalves in the squad, and the same applies to him, as it will be valuable for him and the team to get some game time in the position."

There is a return from injury for Canan Moodie (20), who is at outside centre, with lock Jean Kleyn (30) also overcoming a niggle to start. The team will be captained by hooker Bongi Mbonambi (32).

The wholesale changes were not unexpected as Nienaber seeks to both rest those that featured in a bruising battle with Scotland, and also give minutes to his wider squad.

Willie le Roux (34) slots in at full back, with 2019 World Cup winner Makazole Mapimpi (33) on the wing with Williams. Andre Esterhuizen (29) partners Moodie in the midfield.

Veteran number eight Duane Vermeulen (37) is part of a back row of the scrum that also includes Kwagga Smith (30) and Marco van Staden (28), while Marvin Orie (30) partners Kleyn at lock.

Props Vincent Koch (33) and Ox Nche (28) pack down either side of Mbonambi in the front row, while versatile Deon Fourie (36) is on the bench to cover both hooker and loose-forward.

"We have been rotating and testing players in different positions since last season to put us in the fortunate position to have a group of 33 players in France that are closely matched in terms of their quality of play and skills,” Nienaber said.

"(They) have been pushing one another for places in the last few months. It has allowed us to select a top-quality team for this match.”

Follow the game with Flashscore.

Mentions
Rugby UnionWorld CupRomaniaSouth Africa
Related Articles
Springboks’ ‘Mr Versatility’ is a rare breed in modern rugby
Romania aim to be hang tough on World Cup return
Scotland banking hopes on Finn Russell’s talent
Show more
Rugby Union
How France built a pool of some of the best players in the world
'Belt him, belt him!': Wallaby Vunivalu expecting no favours from Fiji
Tupou injury scare for Wallabies ahead of Fiji clash
Namibia make four changes for daunting New Zealand test
Updated
Players will still make mistakes with tackles, says England coach Sinfield
Gareth Anscombe starts in much-changed Wales side to play against Portugal
Sam Whitelock named for record-equalling 148th All Blacks test against Namibia
Updated
French reserves to take Uruguay seriously in second Pool A game, says Galthie
Rugby headed in a new direction with tackle laws, says Creevy
Most Read
Haaland's 25th goal helps keep Norway in Euro 2024 hunt
Frattesi fires Italy to Euro 2024 qualifying win over Ukraine
Man Utd announce new shirt sponsor to replace TeamViewer logo
Perfect Portugal demolish Luxembourg 9-0 in Euro 2024 qualifier

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings