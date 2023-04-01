Shohei Ohtani won't pitch again until 2025 following surgery on elbow

Ohtani tore his UCL
Ohtani tore his UCL
Reuters
Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani (29) underwent a procedure to repair his right elbow on Tuesday and while he is expected to be able to hit on the opening day of the 2024 season, he will not pitch again until 2025, his doctor said.

The Angels last month said that he had a torn ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) and would not pitch again. An oblique injury suffered during batting practice ended his season entirely last weekend.

"The ultimate plan after deliberation with Shohei, was to repair the issue at hand and to reinforce the healthy ligament in place while adding viable tissue for the longevity of the elbow," Dr. Neal ElAttrache, who performed the procedure, said in a statement.

"I expect full recovery and he'll be ready to hit without any restrictions come opening day of 2024 and do both (Hit & Pitch) come 2025."

Ohtani's agent Nez Balelo said the final decision to go ahead with the procedure on the impending free agent was made with a heavy emphasis on the "big picture."

"Shohei wanted to make sure the direction taken gave him every opportunity to hit and pitch for many years to come," Balelo said.

Balelo added that the generational talent from Japan was "resting and in good spirits" following the procedure at Kerlan & Jobe Orthopedic Clinic in Los Angeles.

The American League MVP front-runner may move on from the Angels during the offseason when he becomes one of the most highly sought-after free agents.

At the plate, he hit 44 home runs this season with a career-best .304 batting average. On the mound, he went 10-5 with a 3.14 earned run average (ERA) and 167 strikeouts.

