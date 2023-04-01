Sixth-tier Maidstone United stun Ipswich in shock FA Cup giant-killing

Maidstone United produced one of the biggest upsets in FA Cup history with a stunning 2-1 win over EFL Championship opposition Ipswich Town. Despite 98 places separating the two sides in the football pyramid, the non-league side have booked their place in the cup competition’s fifth-round draw for the first time in their history.

Winners of the tournament in 1978, a much-altered Ipswich XI - while they continue their battle for a return to the Premier League - began on the offensive as Jeremy Sarmiento struck the post, and the rebound from Omari Hutchinson was well-saved by Lucas Covolan all within the first five minutes.

The hosts continued to pile the pressure on the non-league outfit for the opening goal, with several chances falling the way of Hutchinson, whose deflected effort hit the opposite post before Covolan raced off his goalline to prevent Nathan Broadhead’s one-on-one effort from hitting the back of the net.

Ipswich’s unrelenting pressure on Maidstone showed no signs of letting up as Covolan was forced back into action to deny the goal-hungry Hutchinson and then Sam Morsy.

The sixth-tier non-league side’s harsh baptism to the fourth round of English football’s most prestigious competition continued, as the home side produced 18 shots on goal within the first half.

Unbelievably, Maidstone would silence Portman Road in the 43rd minute as Liam Sole’s defence-splitting pass was seized upon by Lamar Reynolds, who made no mistake of exquisitely lifting the ball over the onrushing Christian Walton to potentially set up one of the biggest shocks the FA Cup has ever seen.

On a crash course to suffer a 10th elimination from their last 11 matches at this stage of the competition, the majority inside of Portman Road breathed a sigh of relief in the 56th minute as Sarmiento’s fiercely-struck strike beat Covolan at his near post.

With the scores level, Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna introduced the first-team trio of Conor Chaplin, Harry Clarke and Leif Davis shortly before the hour-mark to finish the comeback off.

However, George Elokobi’s Maidstone stunned their hosts again in the 66th minute as Sam Corne - who netted the winner against Stevenage in the third round - restored the non-league outfit’s lead with a clinically-taken finish.

With time elapsing for Ipswich to secure a replay, the woodwork would again come to the rescue of The Stones as Chaplin’s close-range header crashed off the crossbar.

Match stats Flashscore

Despite needing another splendid Covolan save to deny Wes Burns, Maidstone held on to secure a historic place in the hat for Sunday’s fifth-round draw. Meanwhile, Ipswich will now turn their attention back to their heated ongoing Championship battle of promotion.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Lucas Covolan (Maidstone United)