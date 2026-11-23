Paul Goldschmidt has played the last two years with the Mets' rivals, the New York Yankees

The New York Mets reached a deal with free agent first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, multiple outlets reported Monday.

The agreement came one day after the Mets landed ace Tarik Skubal with a reported nine-year, $450 million contract.

The New York Post reported that Goldschmidt's deal is for one year and worth $8 million plus up to $2 million more in bonuses for 2027.

Goldschmidt, 39, can fill the lineup hole left when Pete Alonso signed with the Baltimore Orioles last winter.

Goldschmidt is a seven-time All-Star, four-time Gold Glove winner and the 2022 National League Most Valuable Player.

He moves across town from the New York Yankees after batting .252 with 18 homers and 52 RBIs in 105 games in 2026.

Goldschmidt is a career .286 hitter with 390 home runs and 1,284 RBIs in 2,179 games with the Arizona Diamondbacks (2011-18), St. Louis Cardinals (2019-24) and Yankees (2025-26).

The Mets (74-88) finished last in the National League East in 2026, with Jared Young and Mark Vientos splitting time at first base.