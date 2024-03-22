Texas Rangers' top prospect Wyatt Langford makes roster

Mark J. Rebilas - USA TODAY Sports
Wyatt Langford (22), the Texas Rangers' top prospect, will be on the Opening Day roster.

Manager Bruce Bochy confirmed to reporters Friday the promotion for Langford, the fourth pick in the 2023 MLB Draft, who was a non-roster invitee to camp.

"He's with us. He's earned it," Bochy said. "It's well-deserved with the spring he's had."

In 17 games, the outfielder has hit for a .388 average with six home runs and 19 RBIs.

The Rangers signed Langford to an $8 million bonus last July. He played collegiately at Florida and hit 47 homers over the past two seasons.

He rose rapidly through the Texas farm system last summer, debuting in the Arizona Rookie League on July 28th and ending up at Triple-A Round Rock. In 44 games across four pro levels, Langford hit .360 with 17 doubles, 10 home runs, 30 RBIs and 12 stolen bases. He walked 36 times and struck out 34.

The Rangers, coming off their first World Series win in 2023, have a strong outfield with Evan Carter, who also qualifies as a rookie, American League championship series MVP Adolis García and Leody Taveras.

The Rangers open the 2024 season at home Thursday against the Chicago Cubs.

