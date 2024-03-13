Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole out for two months to start season with elbow injury

Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole out for two months to start season with elbow injury

New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole (33) will miss at least one to two months to start the season due to an injury to his pitching elbow, but a clearer picture will come after a visit with a noted specialist, the New York Post reported Wednesday.

Cole is set to meet with Los Angeles orthopedic surgeon Dr Neal ElAttrache for further consultation, per the report.

Yankees team doctors and ElAttrache have viewed the results of Cole's MRI, which was performed Monday. And while initial results haven't indicated a torn ulnar collateral ligament, "there's enough concern about the ligament that ElAttrache has suggested an in-person visit," per the Post.

Manager Aaron Boone announced Monday that Cole would undergo the scan because the right-hander has needed more time than usual to recover after throwing.

Cole made just one appearance this spring, allowing three runs on four hits in two innings against the Toronto Blue Jays on March 1st.

Cole was a unanimous selection for the American League Cy Young Award last season after going 15-4 and leading the league in ERA (2.63) and WHIP (0.98) while making 33 starts for the Yankees. He struck out 222 batters in 209 innings.

The six-time All-Star is 145-75 with a 3.17 ERA in 300 starts with the Pittsburgh Pirates (2013-17), Astros (2018-19) and Yankees.

Since signing a nine-year, $324million deal with the Yankees in December 2019, Cole has added significant mileage to his arm, throwing 664 innings over 108 starts.

In his career, Cole has thrown 1,859 innings.