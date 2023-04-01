World Rugby promises action as fans battle to enter stadiums

  4. World Rugby promises action as fans battle to enter stadiums
England were victorious over Argentina in their opening match
Reuters
World Rugby promised to take action late on Saturday evening after what appeared to be thousands of fans were stuck outside the stadium ahead of England's World Cup pool D victory over Argentina in Marseille.

Reuters reporters saw long queues of fans milling around outside the stadium gates within minutes of kickoff and empty seats as the game got underway.

Some fans will have missed Tom Curry's third minute red card, which sparked a defiant all-action win for England with 27 points from the boot of George Ford.

"While fans were able to take their seats, fan experience is paramount, and we are working with all stakeholders to establish the facts and implement measures to prevent such delays for the remaining Rugby World Cup 2023 matches at the venue," World Rugby said.

The statement did not address similar frustrations felt by fans in Bordeaux, with hundreds of Ireland fans still battling to get into the stadium as their game against Romania kicked off on Saturday afternoon in 35 degree heat.

Fans posting on social media blamed the city's tram system, which was overloaded hours before kickoff and could not cope with the volumes of supporters trying to reach the stadium.

Reuters witnessed packed-full trams in the buildup to the game and long queues of fans outside the stadium as well as swathes of empty seats within, as the game got underway.

The organisational woes will be an embarrassment for French authorities as they prepare to host the summer Olympics next July in Paris.

The scenes also had echoes of the 2022 Champions League final in Paris, which was delayed by 36 minutes with thousands of Liverpool fans trapped outside.

Organisers UEFA originally blamed the fans before apologising after an independent report into the affair found UEFA was primarily responsible for the chaos.

England's Ford calls drop-goals 'crucial weapon'
Revitalised England revel in another Marseille moment
Argentina coach Cheika ready to move on from England loss
Fantastic Ford kicks 14-man England to win over Argentina
Australia coach Jones upbeat after opening World Cup with win
Georgia coach annoyed by ill-discipline and errors in defeat
Jones' Australia beat Georgia at World Cup to end losing run
Vintage Sexton roars back as Ireland rout Romania
Ireland begin World Cup with 12 try rout against Romania
Serbia and Germany go in pursuit of first World Cup title

